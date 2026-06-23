Unlikely Vikings Playmaker Emerging Behind Justin Jefferson: Report

The Minnesota Vikings signed Jauan Jennings in free agency to function as the third wide receiver behind Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison, but Jennings doesn’t appear to be the only impressive pass-catcher the team added this offseason.

Early indications point to undrafted rookie wideout Dillon Bell catching the eye of head coach Kevin O’Connell, while positioning himself for the No. 4 spot in the WR room heading into training camp next month.

“It can be difficult to gauge receiver skill sets in spring practices, when NFL rules prohibit physical coverage techniques. But it was eye-opening to see Bell … working extensively with the second team during drills,” Seifert wrote. “That placement spoke volumes about his initial impression with Vikings coaches, who in essence were putting him in the (early) mix to be the No. 4 receiver.”

Dillon Bell Entered NFL Draft Process as Strong Athlete With Highly Specific Skill Set

Bell entered the draft in April with a sixth-round projection from Lance Zierlein of NFL Network, though he ended up falling out of the proceedings entirely.

The former Georgia wideout is not particularly large, standing at approximately six-feet, one-inch tall and weighing 209 pounds. Bell’s athleticism was above-average (9th overall among wide receivers), but not enough to make up for minimal production at the collegiate level. He clocked a 4.5-second 40-yard dash time and his vertical leap measured 39 inches.

Bell appeared in 56 games for the Bulldogs across four years, tallying a total of 119 receptions for 1,269 yards and 11 TDs. He also produced 373 rushing yards and five touchdowns.

Zierlein primarily viewed Bell as a player with strong yards-after-the-catch potential who an offense could utilize effectively, though fairly particularly, as a gadget player.

“[Bell is a] big, strong, explosive receiver requiring specific usage on the next level,” Zierlein wrote. “He is top-notch with the ball in his hands on reverses, jet-sweeps and quick hitches. He has the ability to create chunk runs after breaking tackles.”

Justin Jefferson Eyeing Better Days in Vikings’ Pass Game This Season

Bell will no doubt benefit from playing with and learning from Jefferson, who has proven himself a consummate leader in the Minnesota locker room, even when being one hasn’t been easy or simple — such as last season when he struggled through 10 starts by quarterback JJ McCarthy, five from Carson Wentz and two from undrafted rookie Max Brosmer.

Somehow Jefferson still fought his way north of 1,000 receiving yards for the sixth time in his six-year career, making 84 catches but finding the end zone only twice.

Reports from Vikings’ OTAs indicate that McCarthy has improved meaningfully in his ability to layer throws, while the coaching staff has thrown newcomer Kyler Murray into the deep end of the schematic pool in an effort to have him swimming through the offense with ease come training camp.

Regardless of who ends up starting Week 1, or for the majority of the campaign, Jefferson should be looking at improved quarterback play. And that QB, be he Murray or McCarthy, is likely to find some value in Bell during his rookie season as well.