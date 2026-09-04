Vikings Officially Part Ways With 6-Foot Deep-Threat WR

The Minnesota Vikings released a wide receiver on injured reserve Thursday — second-year wideout Dontae Fleming.

According to the NFL transaction wire, the Vikings cut ties with Fleming. The team and receiver reached an injury settlement. Fleming’s ailment was undisclosed.

The wideout will go on waivers. If he isn’t claimed, he will become a free agent.

Fleming posted a 4.44-second 40-yard dash time at his pro day before the 2025 NFL Draft. That wasn’t enough to get him drafted, but Fleming offered upside with that speed as an undrafted free agent.

During his college career, Fleming averaged 14.4 yards per catch. During his senior season at Tulane, he registered 19.3 yards per reception with 598 yards on 31 catches.

Vikings Waive WR Dontae Fleming With Injury Settlement

Getty The Minnesota Vikings waived wide receiver Dontae Fleming with an injury settlement Thursday.

Fleming has only been with the Vikings at the NFL level. So if he clears waivers, he will have to wait for a new team to take interest in his services.

Last year, Minnesota signed Fleming as an undrafted free agent. He spent all of training camp and the preseason with the Vikings, who waived the receiver on roster cutdown day. Minnesota, though, signed him to its practice squad, where he stayed the entire season.

Fleming didn’t appear in a game as a rookie. But the Vikings signed him to a futures deal in January to keep the wideout in the organization.

There aren’t a lot of details surrounding Fleming’s injury. But he appeared to sustain it late in the preseason, which caused the team to waive him in late August.

In five college seasons, Flemgin posted 95 catches, 1,372 receiving yards and seven touchdowns over 59 games. He spent three seasons at Louisiana Lafayette and two at Tulane.

Vikings WR Depth Entering 2026 NFL Season

Getty Kevin O’Connell and the Minnesota Vikings have strong receiver depth entering the regular season.

Maybe Fleming could have joined the Vikings practice squad as he did last season if he was healthy. But Minnesota has a pretty full receiver room on the active roster.

Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison will return as one of the best wide receiver duos in the league. The Vikings also signed veteran Jauan Jennings as a WR3 to support the two stars.

To round out the group at receiver, the Vikings also have a pair of second-year receivers — Tai Felton and Myles Price.

For additional depth, the Vikings also have three receivers on the practice squad, all of which are rookies — Dillon Bell, Michael Briscoe and Trayvon Rudolph.

Jefferson and Addison will start and work with new starting quarterback Kyler Murray. Minnesota added Murray in NFL free agency on a league-minimum deal.

The Vikings will open the regular season at home against the Green Bay Packers. Kickoff will be at 3:25 pm CT on Sunday, September 13.

Last season, the Vikings split their two contests with Green Bay. In their last regular season game, Minnesota knocked off Green Bay 16-3 at US Bank Stadium.