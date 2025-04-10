Vikings Linked to Potential Draft Trade After $300 Million Offseason Plan

The Minnesota Vikings will enter the 2025 draft with few roster needs thanks to their aggressive approach to free agency. However, there are positions to watch as their time on the clock approaches.

Minnesota owns an NFL-low four selections in the 2025 draft, with two picks in the top 100.

ESPN’s Matt Miller considers the Vikings “prime” candidates to trade back, possibly out of the first round, because of that.

“This would be an easy way for them to pick up more draft capital, especially if there are teams wanting to get back into Round 1 for a quarterback or a falling pass rusher,” Miller wrote on April 10. “Should Minnesota decide to stay and pick at No. 24, cornerback and safety are areas it could address.”

The Athletic’s Alec Lewis also believes a trade down could be prudent for the Vikings.

“The Vikings’ plan at the top of the draft is not obvious. Oddsmakers don’t have a good feel for the approach they might take. Will it be a cornerback? An interior defensive lineman? A safety? It’s also possible the Vikings could trade back to create some additional draft value,” Lewis wrote on April 10.

“That path might make the most sense, especially considering the widely held belief that the 2025 draft has ample starting-caliber players in the middle rounds.”

Lewis proposed a trade with the Cleveland Browns.

The Vikings would trade the No. 24 pick for Nos. 33, 67, and 192 in Lewis’ scenario. Lewis also projected the Vikings to select Texas safety Andrew Mukuba and UCF cornerback Mac McWilliams in the third and fifth rounds, respectively.

Insider Pushes for Vikings to Add to CB Room

Whichever direction the Vikings go in the first round of the draft, they could and probably should target a cornerback at some point.

“The upside of the Vikings’ $300 million free agent signing spree is it left them without immediate, glaring needs heading into the draft,” ESPN’s Kevin Seifert wrote in the same report as Miller. “If there is a position where the Vikings could need a starter soon, it’s cornerback behind presumptive starters Byron Murphy Jr. and Isaiah Rodgers.”

The Vikings’ coaching staff is high on Rodgers, but the group is largely unproven.

Play

Seifert expressed similar sentiments in an earlier report on the Vikings’ draft needs.

“The team’s top four corners this past season were all on expiring contracts, and only Byron Murphy Jr. has been re-signed. Newcomers Isaiah Rodgers and Jeff Okudah and holdover Mekhi Blackmon aren’t enough depth,” Seifert wrote on April 1. “The other positional holes are longer-term. The Vikings’ top three defensive linemen — Jonathan Allen, Javon Hargrave and Harrison Phillips — are between 29 and 32 years old. New center Ryan Kelly is 32 and on a short-term contract.”

Vikings Get 1st-Hand Exposure to Explosive CB Prospect Before 2025 NFL Draft

The Vikings’ need for a young corner talent is more than speculation, with the team moving on a talented draft prospect coming off a maligned season.

“Former East Carolina CB Shavon Revel — a projected first-round pick who is recovering from ACL reconstruction — will visit the #Bills, #Colts and #Vikings this week,” NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported on X on April 7. “He’ll also do the combine medical recheck while in Indianapolis.”

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein compared Revel to Washington Commanders CB Benjamin St-Juste.

“Big, long and fast are the physical descriptors that stand out for the East Carolina corner. Revel is leggy when matching press release but he’s disruptive once he gets his hands on the wideout,” Zierlein wrote. “He has ideal length and good vision from zone, and he should continue to improve in that coverage with more experience.

“His measurables, explosiveness and upside give him a good chance to become an early starter.”