Vikings Announce Contract With Former Falcons Starter in Free Agency

The Minnesota Vikings have just four selections in the 2025 draft. So to supplement their roster, the Vikings have taken an aggressive approach to free agency. The Vikings’ latest move was signing former Detroit Lions first-round pick Jeff Okudah.

Okudah, 26, visited the Vikings on Monday, and he signed with the organization the following day.

The 6-foot-1, 205-pound corner joins a group still in flux but picked the Vikings over other teams.

“Vikings and CB Jeff Okudah reached agreement today on a one-year contract, per @UniSportsMgmt CEO Kevin Conner,” ESPN’s Adams Schefter reported on X on March 18. “The 26-year-old Okudah had multiple options, but chose to return to the NFC North, this time with the Vikings to play for DC Brian Flores.”

“Another option for a position they’ve needed to rebuild this month,” ESPN’s Kevin Seifert posted on X in reaction to the deal.

The Vikings, who announced the deal later, were interested in Okudah for some time.

Jeff Okudah Expected to Participate ‘Healthy Competition’ During Vikings Training Camp

Okudah joins a Vikings cornerback room that boasts one proven option in veteran Byron Murphy Jr. The Vikings re-signed Murphy on a three-year, $54 million contract in free agency. That could bode well for Okudah’s chances of making the Vikings’ roster and an impact in 2025.

“Cornerback is one of the more interesting positions on the roster. Murphy is experienced and trustworthy, but the others are question marks. The Vikings staff pinpointed [Isaiah] Rodgers as a potential high-upside signing. He’s slight, though, and so is [Mekhi] Blackmon, who is coming off a torn ACL,” The Athletic’s Alec Lewis wrote on March 17.

“Expect a healthy competition here involving [Dwight] McGlothern and even potentially Jeff Okudah, whom the Vikings have had their eyes on.”

“Okudah has had an up-and-down beginning to his career since the Lions drafted him with the No. 3 pick in 2020,’ Lewis wrote. “His man coverage ability and physicality would make for some fun matchups with [Justin] Jefferson and [Jordan] Addison during training camp.”

Injuries limited Okudah’s defensive snaps with the Houston Texans in 2024.

He formed a formidable duo with A.J. Terrell in 2023, starting nine of his 13 games played with the Atlanta Falcons.

He also allowed 59.7% completion on 77 targets for the the Lions in 2022, per Pro Football Reference. Okudah started 15 games that season. He has allowed 67% completion and a 103.8 passer rating in his coverage for his career.

Vikings Projected to Go CB in 2025 Draft

Okudah is a flier for the Vikings. They are still expected to explore the 2025 draft for options in the defensive backfield.

ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. projected the Vikings to select former Texas CB Jahdae Barron at No. 24.

“Minnesota made some big splashes in free agency as it tries to take the NFC North from the Lions. Among them were deals to re-sign Byron Murphy Jr. and bring in Isaiah Rodgers, but I’m not sure the Vikings should — or will — be done adding to the cornerback room,” Kiper wrote on March 18.

“Barron, meanwhile, picked off five passes last season, showing his ball skills. He ran a 4.39 at the combine, showing his speed. And he played more than 600 snaps at both slot corner and outside corner over the past two seasons, showing his versatility. I really like this fit.”

Barron measured in at 5-foot-11 during the 2025 scouting combine. He was the Jim Thorpe Award winner and a concensus All-American in 2024. He recorded a career-high 5 interceptions for the Longhorns in his final collegiate season.

Barron spent five years at Texas. He tallied 226 total tackles – 21 for loss – 24 pass deflections, 8 picks, 3 recovered fumbles and 1 forced, and 2.0 sacks in his career. He could allow Murphy to stay on the outside in 2025.

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlien called Barron a “big nickelback.”

“His instincts allow him to pounce on catch points or tackle pass catchers immediately from zone,” NFL.com’s Lance Zierlien wrote in his pre-draft profile on Barron.

“He lacks recovery speed deep and can be a little too grabby at the top of the route in man. Tackle technique in run support is a shade inconsistent but looks easily correctable. The size and tape work in his favor as a physical nickel who can be an early contributor and future starter, with the potential to cross-train as a safety.”