$34 Million Veteran Breaks Silence on Joining Vikings in Free Agency

The Minnesota Vikings inked Shaquill Griffin to a one-year, $4.5 million contract in free agency this offseason. It is modest with over $34 million in career earnings.

But Griffin expressed excitement in his first public comments since joining the team.

“I feel like this a perfect situation. Great opportunity to be here. Feel like I fit right in. Some really great players. Really it’s a lot of comedians. Very funny people. But I feel like they make my job here to come in actually working and kind of enjoy the day being here. So I’ve been enjoying ever since I got here,” Griffin told reporters on May 29.

“I feel like the main thing is, one, I feel like they accepted me, especially for my game. I feel like I’m a very aggressive player. So I feel like the scheme that they’re trying to inhabit going in this year, I feel like, fits perfect in the way I play.

"I think there's definitely a purpose here and an opportunity here" 🙌 – @jzulgad on the #Vikings signing Shaq Griffin pic.twitter.com/MuaASJnqRX — SKOR North – Minnesota Sports (@SKORNorth) March 20, 2024

“They had to see that first before I even signed here, which was great. So, again, the type of trust they have in my ability been a good thing, so I think that’s the perfect fit. And I feel like even being here just in this area, I feel like everything about it – even the people. They brought people who I played with a lot over here in Houston or Carolina. So it’s a lot of familiar faces. Guys who I know around the league for a long time. So I feel like everything about this environment was perfect for me to you know get back and to play how I used to.”

Shaquill Griffin Can Help Unlock Byron Murphy’s Versatility

Griffin’s addition will allow the Vikings to move fellow cornerback Byron Young Jr. back inside to the slot more often this coming season. Murphy praised his new teammate as someone he’s watched since the former’s college days.

“Obviously, we got Shaq. Older vet guy who could give us more knowledge every single day,” Murphy told reporters on May 29. “He’s always ready to work,” Murphy said.

“Just to have me and all of the young guys get the knowledge from him is the best part.”

The Vikings need him to return to form in coverage as they look to play more man coverage in Year 3 under Defensive Coordinator Brian Flores. Griffin allowed 63.8% completion in his coverage last season, per Pro Football Focus.

That was a three-year low for the one-time Pro Bowler. But it came in a season that saw him log a career-low snap share as he split the season between two clubs, per Pro Football Reference.

Griffin allowed 69.2% completion from 2021-2022, though he played just five games in 2022.

He allowed 60.9% completion over the two seasons prior, though. Then, Griffin was at his peak with the Seattle Seahawks. Four years and now four teams later, Griffin could once again prove a key piece of the equation for the Vikings.

Vikings Young CBs on Notice

Griffin’s addition in free agency could be an ominous signal for 2022 second-round pick Andrew Booth and 2023 third-round pick Mekhi Blackmon. 15-game starter Akayleb Evans could also be included after allowing 69.2% completion in his first two seasons.

Griffin is an immediate threat to Booth and Blackmon.

Rookie fifth-round pick Khyree Jackson is a long-term threat to all three of the young corners who have drawn criticism for themselves and General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah.

Jackson confidently promised Adofo-Mensah that he would prove his worth as the best cornerback in the class. At 6-foot-4, he offers a different body type than even the 6-foot-2 Evans in the defensive backfield.