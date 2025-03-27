Vikings Make $25 Million Decision on 6-Time Pro Bower

The Minnesota Vikings brought back two starters from last year’s secondary, which led the NFL in interceptions, and neither came cheap.

Pro Bowl cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. signed a three-year contract worth $54 million while the team also convinced six-time Pro Bowler and 36-year-old safety Harrison Smith to return for his 14th professional season.

The Vikings needed to rework Smith’s deal by mid-March to avoid a $25 million salary cap hit in 2026. However, the team put the same stipulation in Smith’s deal that will require Minnesota to make a decision on the defensive back by the third day of the 2026 league year or fully guarantee him $25 million in 2027.

“Details of Harrison Smith’s new deal with the #Vikings: $9.901M cap number; $8M signing bonus; $2M base salary; up to $250K per-game roster bonus; $25M base salary for 2027 is fully [guaranteed] if Smith is on the roster the 3rd day of the [2026 league year] (similar to his last deal); up to $750K in incentives based on playing time (65%=$250K; 70%=$500K; 75%=$750K),” Ben Goessling of the Star Tribune posted to X on Wednesday, March 26.

There were a handful of other bonus incentive details included in Goessling’s post that could equal millions for Smith based on performance.

Smith started 16 games last season, finishing with 87 combined tackles, including three tackles for loss, 10 pass breakups, three interceptions, one sack and one fumble recovery.

Vikings Lost 3 Starters in Secondary After Re-Signing Harrison Smith, Byron Murphy Jr.

Smith’s leadership and experience will provide Minnesota’s secondary with continuity, as well as a talented performer alongside Murphy, who put up a career-high six interceptions last season. Defensive coordinator Brian Flores will also be back for his third year running the side.

Theo Jackson will take the place of Camryn Bynum, Smith’s former starting partner in the safety room. Bynum left during free agency to join the Indianapolis Colts.

Also departing in free agency were cornerbacks Stephon Gilmore and Shaq Griffin, who rounded out the team’s starting defensive backfield. Either could technically return to Minnesota, as neither had signed with a new team as of March 26.

However, that the Vikings let both reach the free-agent market doesn’t bode well for the return of Gilmore, who made $7 million on a one-year deal in 2024, or Griffin, who earned $4.55 million on a one-year agreement last season.

Vikings Loaded Up During First 2 Weeks of Free Agency

Minnesota used some of the money it saved, as well as a windfall of salary cap space, to add defensive linemen Jonathan Allen and Javon Hargrave on multiyear deals.

The Vikings also beefed up the offensive line by signing two former Colts — four-time Pro Bowler Ryan Kelly and right guard Will Fries. The team re-upped with running back Aaron Jones as well.

Minnesota chose not to re-sign quarterback Sam Darnold or to pursue free agent Aaron Rodgers, Jones’ old teammate with the Green Bay Packers. That saved the Vikings significant salary cap space and has paved the way to J.J. McCarthy winning the starting job this offseason ahead of his second NFL season.