Insider Reveals 3 Quarterbacks Vikings Pursued Before Kirk Cousins Trade

The Minnesota Vikings made the splash acquisition that their fanbase was desperately hoping to see from them when they went out and picked up Kirk Cousins in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders. In exchange for Cousins, the Vikings parted with a 2027 third-round pick, which is certainly a price worth paying for a guy who could conceivably come in and lead the team on a deep playoff run.

After suffering an ugly loss to the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football, Minnesota quickly realized it needed to make a move for a quarterback. Cousins ended up being the guy, and he very well may have been the best possible option for the Vikings, but he wasn’t the only player the front office checked in on, as reports indicate they also inquired about Justin Herbert, Daniel Jones, and Geno Smith ahead of the trade deadline.

Vikings Canvassed the Quarterback Trade Market Before Kirk Cousins Deal

The #Vikings also inquired about Justin Herbert, Daniel Jones and Geno Smith before striking a deal with the #Raiders for Kirk Cousins, per multiple league sources.The Colts listened but did not want to move Jones, while the Jets felt Smith was too important to the team and the… https://t.co/UwF8tzZDU7 pic.twitter.com/4ghV7bd7JV— Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) November 10, 2026

Minnesota entered the year hoping that Kyler Murray could make the starting quarterback job his own, but he has struggled mightily while also dealing with injury issues. Carson Wentz inadvertently earned an opportunity to take over as the starter, but he was awful against the Bills in Week 9, and the team’s former quarterback of the future, J.J. McCarthy, got traded to the New York Giants earlier this year.

With the rest of the roster being ready to contend for a Super Bowl, the front office had to do something to address its quarterback woes. That led the team back to its old friend, Cousins, who was enjoying a resurgent season with the Raiders prior to this deal (202/315, 2,340 YDS, 20 TD, 8 INT). Considering his play this year and his ties to the team, this is probably the best possible outcome for the Vikings.

However, Cousins wasn’t the only quarterback that Minnesota tried to swing a deal for before the deadline. A new report indicates that the Vikings checked in on Herbert, Jones, and Smith, but they ended up getting told no for a variety of different reasons. Cousins ended up becoming the guy, and the rest is history.

The Vikings also inquired about Justin Herbert, Daniel Jones and Geno Smith before striking a deal with the Raiders for Kirk Cousins, per multiple league sources.” NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported. The Colts listened but did not want to move Jones, while the Jets felt Smith was too important to the team and the development of other players. The Chargers, I’m told, immediately shut down all inquiries for Herbert, who also has a no-trade clause.

Did the Vikings Make the Right Move With Kirk Cousins Trade?

Getty ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JANUARY 04: Kirk Cousins #18 of the Atlanta Falcons looks on after beating the New Orleans Saints 19-17 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 04, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Nothing about the Vikings’ quarterback situation is ideal, but something had to be done at this spot. Minnesota’s defense is good enough that the offense simply needs to be competent in order for this team to be a Super Bowl contender. There’s no guarantee Cousins will be able to keep up his strong play, but he gives this team its best shot at winning moving forward.

Now that the deal is in the books, Cousins will have to readjust to his old team and begin picking up their playbook again. The good news is that Cousins had been cooking with a fairly limited supporting cast in Las Vegas, so he should be able to quickly find his footing in Minnesota’s loaded offense. The team will be back in action in Week 10 for a huge divisional clash against the Green Bay Packers.