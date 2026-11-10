Jim Harbaugh Shares Latest Justin Herbert Finger Injury Update

The Los Angeles Chargers are already 0-8 to start the season. Losing Justin Herbert for any amount of time may lead to fans being completely checked out until the 2027 NFL Draft.

Herbert left Sunday’s blowout loss to the Houston Texans with a finger injury. The initial word after the game was a potential fracture, but nothing was definitive.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh spoke with the media Monday and had something positive to share about his quarterback amid a nightmare start to the season for the entire organization.

Good News Involving Justin Herbert

SportsCentral LA on X shared a video of Harbaugh revealing that there is no fracture for Herbert. In fact, the head coach believes his quarterback should be “good to go.”

The good news is Herbert avoids an injury and should be back on the field as early as next Monday against the Baltimore Ravens. This bodes well for the Chargers as the Ravens will be starting Jacoby Brissett at quarterback.

This represents a perfect chance to get the first win of the season and for Herbert to piece together a solid game for arguably the first time this season.

Yet the Chargers will remain underdogs in the game following an ugly 44-22 loss to the Houston Texans to drop to 0-8.

Chargers Desperately Seeking a Victory

DJ Uiagalelei made an appearance and even threw a touchdown Sunday following Herbert’s injury scare. He would be the next man up until Trey Lance is cleared to return from injured reserve.

Herbert is having enough trouble running the offense, so it’s hard to imagine Uiagalelei coming in and turning things around.

Next Monday’s showdown in Baltimore provides a golden opportunity for the Chargers to get the first win of the season. The next best chance comes in Week 16 against the Miami Dolphins in a game where both teams may want to lose to secure better draft position.

For now, the Chargers seem set on not tearing down the roster before Tuesday’s trade deadline. That seems to indicate the team will not try to lose to secure the No. 1 overall pick. The problem is the team has already been trying to win all year and has failed in all eight attempts.

Holding onto a star like Khalil Mack just may not make much sense if he can be moved for draft picks to help fix this roster.