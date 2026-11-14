Insiders Reveal 49ers’ Asking Price to Vikings for Mac Jones

The Minnesota Vikings were looking everywhere for a QB leading up to the 4 pm Nov. 10 trade deadline. Eventually, they were able to trade a 2027 third-round pick to the Las Vegas Raiders for Kirk Cousins.

Nonetheless, the Vikings were looking at every option to find a QB who could get their offense trending in the right direction midway through the season. One of the names that Minnesota called about was the San Francisco 49ers‘ Mac Jones.

On Nov. 14, ESPN NFL insiders Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport reported what the Niners were demanding from the Vikings to trade Jones to a potential NFC opponent in the playoffs.

“When the Vikings called San Francisco as part of due diligence in their search for a quarterback, sources told ESPN that Niners general manager John Lynch informed Minnesota brass that it would take a second-round pick and more for Jones,” the insiders wrote in their report.

“Perhaps a second-rounder and a middle-round pick might have gotten a trade done. Instead, because of the high cost associated with the veteran quarterback, the conversations ended there and Jones remains a valued member of the 49ers.”

The Niners likely view Jones as an important insurance policy should Brock Purdy get hurt, as last season he showed that he can steady the ship if an injury does happen. Jones has a passer rating of 97.4 with 2,151 yards, 13 touchdowns, and six interceptions in 13 games for the 49ers, per StatMuse.

Kirk Cousins’ Transition Back to Vikings Offense Going Well

Meanwhile, ESPN NFL senior reporter Jeremy Fowler shared an update on Cousins’ transition back into the Vikings offense after being away for three years.

“It was as smooth as can be,” Fowler said during a Nov. 14 appearance on “SportsCenter.” “Remember, he’s got six teammates in the starting offensive line depth chart right now that it’s sort of too familiar for him. But the first thing he did, I was told, when he got there was get with his center, Blake Brandel, to just get through the snaps and make sure they have the same cadence on the play action under center. We got to work on that. They feel like he’s throwing the ball well.

“Kevin O’Connell’s added some wrinkles in his offense throughout the years since Cousins has been there, but it remains mostly intact. So they feel like it’s been as good as it could have gone for a short three-day window for him to literally come into town on a Wednesday, prep for three days, and be the starter.”

KOC Isn’t Looking to Overwhelm Kirk Cousins

Nonetheless, while Cousins’ transition back into the Vikings’ offense has reportedly been smooth, head coach Kevin O’Connell isn’t looking to overwhelm the veteran as he shared an update on how they are getting the veteran QB comfortable for the Week 10 game against the Green Bay Packers.

“He believes wholeheartedly in what we do and his role in moving the team,” O’Connell told reporters on Nov. 13. “So really, it’s about getting the plan working with him and getting him the plan in real time, in many ways, play by play, situation by situation, and then letting him digest it and getting back together and talking through things post-install, post-reps in practice.

“We’ll spend some time together [on Nov. 13] and use every moment we have up until the game. But I’m really looking forward to seeing him play. Though it’s something we’ve always known about him, the way he threw the football this week was a really cool thing to see.”