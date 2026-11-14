Vikings Set to Give Chance to 2nd Year TEs After T.J. Hockenson Update

The Minnesota Vikings will not have one of their best available offensive weapons at their disposal on Friday.

After not practicing all week, Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson was ruled out with a wrist/chest injury on Friday by the team.

Vikings Rule Out T.J. Hockenson For Week 10

“Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell says LB Blake Cashman and TE T.J. Hockenson will be OUT for Sunday’s game against the Packers.” The Athletic’s Alec Lewis posted on Nov. 13.

In Hockenson’s absence, the team will turn to second year pros, former undrafted free agent Ben Yurosek and sixth round pick Gavin Bartholemew.

Two Young Players Set to Step Up in Hockenson’s Stead

Neither player has surpassed 100 receiving yards this season, and Hockenson’s injury represents the second injury at the position after Josh Oliver was ruled out for the season after suffering a torn biceps in Week 3’s win at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Since Oliver’s injury; which had a major impact on the Vikings’ offensive setup that utilized two tight end sets regularly; Yurosek has taken up the majority of the slack on a snap count-basis.

However, Bartholemew has still featured at times over the past few weeks, and no doubt in Week 10 he should see himself obtain an expanded role as the more receiver-heavy tight end replacing Hockenson, compared to the more blocking-forward skill-set of Yurosek.