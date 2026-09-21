Vikings Expect $8 Million Playmaker to Return Against Buccaneers

The Minnesota Vikings got by with only nine points of offense against the Chicago Bears on a rainy Soldier Field in Week 2, but that may not cut it next Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Luckily for the Vikings, a couple offensive starters are likely to return by then.
Head coach Kevin O’Connell noted on Monday, September 21 that starting quarterback Kyler Murray is back at practice and should start in Tampa Bay. ESPN’s Kevin Seifert reported that wide receiver Jauan Jennings should also be back in the fold after missing Week 2.
“In other news, receiver Jauan Jennings is expected to return after missing last week because of a death in family,” Seifert wrote Monday.
Jauan Jennings Has Yet to Make First Reception as Member of Minnesota Vikings
Jennings inked a one-year deal with the Vikings worth $8 million ahead of the regular season.
Shortly after, he compared the trio of himself, Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison to one of the NBA’s most successful Big 3s of all-time.
“It’s awesome. I feel like Kevin Durant on the Warriors,” Jennings said on May 27, per Ahmad Hicks of FOX 9 in the Twin Cities. “Big 3, man, you know what I’m saying? It’s just a lot of talent over here, just top bottom, head down, a lot of talent.”
Unfortunately the Vikings offense has yet to bear the same type of fruit that the Warriors‘ trio did (three straight trips to the NBA Finals and two championship rings).
Jennings has yet to register a reception on the season, tallying zero catches on just a single target in Week 1 before missing last week’s contest, during which the Vikings failed to find the end zone.
Addison was also blanked during the team’s opening-week win over the Green Bay Packers, despite a 39-point performance from the offense led for most of the afternoon by backup QB Carson Wentz. Addison had two catches for 21 yards against the Bears.
Jefferson had a monster outing against Green Bay, tallying eight catches for 92 yards, two TDs and a two-point conversion. He added three catches for 55 yards on six targets from Wentz against Chicago on Sunday.
Kevin O’Connell Expects Better From Kyler Murray in Return to Action
Presuming relative health and decent weather, the Vikings offense will get its first real chance to show its quality in Tampa with all of its playmakers on the field.
Murray was 3-of-5 passing for 18 yards and an interception before suffering a concussion in the first quarter of Week 1 against the Packers. He also added nine rushing yards on two carries.
O’Connell said he expects a stronger performance and better decision-making from Murray against the Buccaneers next weekend.
“Going back to that [interception], that’s a great example of, ‘We can’t compound somebody else’s error.’ We opened up the A-gap. That is not how we would ever play that down if we gave our offense 100 snaps. That should never happen, a 100 out of a 100,” O’Connell explained, per Seifert. “And it did on that one, and then it compounded with the turnover. We haven’t turned it over since, and my expectation is we’re going to protect the football and play our role offensively while continuing to grow and look like the offense we know that we can become.”
Vikings Expect $8 Million Playmaker to Return Against Buccaneers