Vikings Expect $8 Million Playmaker to Return Against Buccaneers

The Minnesota Vikings got by with only nine points of offense against the Chicago Bears on a rainy Soldier Field in Week 2, but that may not cut it next Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Luckily for the Vikings, a couple offensive starters are likely to return by then.

Head coach Kevin O’Connell noted on Monday, September 21 that starting quarterback Kyler Murray is back at practice and should start in Tampa Bay. ESPN’s Kevin Seifert reported that wide receiver Jauan Jennings should also be back in the fold after missing Week 2.

“In other news, receiver Jauan Jennings is expected to return after missing last week because of a death in family,” Seifert wrote Monday.

Jauan Jennings Has Yet to Make First Reception as Member of Minnesota Vikings

Jennings inked a one-year deal with the Vikings worth $8 million ahead of the regular season.

Shortly after, he compared the trio of himself, Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison to one of the NBA’s most successful Big 3s of all-time.