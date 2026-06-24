AFC Rival Looms Large for Justin Jefferson Amid Vikings Trade Speculation

The Minnesota Vikings could be coming to a crossroads with All-Pro Justin Jefferson, and there could be a fitting rival waiting for the fallout.

Jefferson has been one of the NFL’s best players since entering the league; not just at his position, but overall. He has continued to produce over the past two seasons despite changes at quarterback, notching six straight campaigns with over 1,000 receiving yards.

He has also spoken candidly about winning a Super Bowl, which the Vikings have yet to do.

Vikings Projected to Face Justin Jefferson Trade Decision

Jefferson has been a team player over the past few seasons, as the Vikings transitioned from four-time Pro Bowler Kirk Cousins to Sam Darnold and J.J. McCarthy (and Carson Wentz and Max Brosmer), to McCarthy and Kyler Murray this season.

All the turnover has led to some more attention-grabbing remarks from Jefferson, who is signed through 2028 on a four-year, $140 million contract.

CBS Sports’ Garrett Podell predicted Jefferson would request a trade before his deal expires.

More specifically, Podell projected Jefferson would make the request–which could very well be a full-on demand by that point–during the 2028 offseason, when the wideout would be on an expiring deal and carry a $53.5 million cap hit.

“The McCarthy-Murray competition will fail to bear long-term fruit at football’s most important position, leaving Jefferson dissatisfied,” Podell wrote on June 24. “Out of guaranteed money, Jefferson will be looking for a new, multiyear deal at the age of 29, but he’ll aim to get his next batch of guaranteed cash elsewhere.”

Raiders Loom Large as Potential Justin Jefferson Trade Destination

Podell compared Jefferson’s potential trade from the Vikings to what the Philadelphia Eagles received from the New England Patriots for A.J. Brown this offseason with a modification to better reflect the four-time Pro Bowler’s value and lack of chemistry concerns.

The Vikings would also send Jefferson to the AFC, excited to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Vikings get:

First-round draft pick

Third-round draft pick

Raiders get:

Justin Jefferson

Podell’s deal would pair Jefferson with 2026 No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza, and it could reunite him with former Vikings teammate Jalen Nailor.

Nailor signed a three-year, $35 million contract with the Raiders in free agency this offseason and would be entering the final year of his deal at that point. He and Jefferson could team up once again, only for the silver and black rather than the purple and gold.

Vikings Facing Complicated Decision

The Vikings could certainly make a turnaround in 2027 that would reel Jefferson back in, but Podell’s projection also begs the question of whether they would extend the receiver again.

Another extension will take Jefferson well into his 30s, a point at which receiver play can taper.

Jefferson has been elite from Day 1, and there is reason to believe he can continue producing at a high level until he ultimately retires. Still, the Vikings’ decision is more than simply one of properly compensating their best player.

Banking on another veteran free agent pickup is risky, and Jefferson could be leery of working with another young QB, given how things have gone with McCarthy.

A solution emerging this season at QB would obviously be ideal for Jefferson and the Vikings.