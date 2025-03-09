Hi, Subscriber

Jets Star Sends Strong Message Amid Aaron Rodgers-to-Vikings Rumors

Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets warms up before a game against the Tennessee Titans.

The Minnesota Vikings are once again in the market for a veteran quarterback, amid new reports that they are all but out of the race to sign 2024 Pro Bowler Sam Darnold. That uncertainty has reignited speculation about Aaron Rodgers joining the Vikings.

Rodgers remains under contract with the New York Jets. However, he is in the final year of that three-year, $112.5 million pact and has been informed by the Jets that they plan to release him.

Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner believes Rodgers would fit in quite well with the Vikings.

“If Aaron goes to the Vikings, he might be #1 in all QB stats [crying emoji],” Gardner posted on X on March 9 in reaction to a report from Fox Sports’ Jordan Schultz that the former Green Bay Packers QB was indeed a potential option for the Vikings.

Like Darnold, Rodgers’ 2024 campaign was one that few Vikings QBs have replicated in franchise history.

He is also the highest-earning player in NFL history, so his decision could be independent of that.

Vikings ‘Have Faded’ in Sam Darnold Sweepstakes Amid Aaron Rodgers Rumors

Sam Darnold, Minnesota Vikings

GettySam Darnold #14 of the Minnesota Vikings looks on after a loss to the Los Angeles Rams during the NFC Wild Card Playoff.

The Monday Morning Quarterback’s Albert Breer noted that Rodgers is the biggest name on the market. Still, Breer expects Darnold to receive the largest contract among quarterbacks in free agency amid interest from multiple teams.

Breer also noted that despite the Vikings wanting to re-sign Darnold, with continued interest in him from other teams, “That ship looks like it’s now sailed.”

“The Vikings would like him back, but that ship looks like it’s now sailed. The Pittsburgh Steelers have interest. The New York Giants, too. But after the Geno Smith trade, the Seahawks loom as the favorite to land him,” Breer wrote on March 9. “Seattle can offer what Minnesota would have a hard time giving him—the promise of being a multiyear starter on a Baker Mayfield–level deal (three years, $100 million)—which explains why the Vikings have faded in this picture.”

The Vikings took a similar approach with Kirk Cousins in 2024.

Cousins signed a four-year, $180 million contract with the Atlanta Falcons in free agency and now finds himself backing up 2024 first-round pick Michael Penix Jr. with an uncertain future in his own right.

That vindication bolsters the idea that, while the Vikings appreciate Darnold’s efforts in 2024, they will fall off without him.

Having Rodgers as an option in their back pocket serves a similar purpose.

Vikings Believe in J.J. McCarthy

J.J. McCarthy, Minnesota Vikings

GettyJ.J. McCarthy #9 of the Minnesota Vikings warms up before a preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

McCarthy is a significant factor that works in the Vikings’ favor heading into this free agency period, which begins on March 12.

However, teams will be allowed to talk with outside free agents starting March 10. Even if they strike out on Darnold, Rodgers, and Daniel Jones – who is rumored to be Plan B behind Darnold – the Vikings still have 2024 first-round pick J.J. McCarthy.

McCarthy missed the season with a torn meniscus.

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell believes in McCarthy. The coach has already proven himself as a quarterback whisperer with Darnold.

McCarthy is ahead of schedule in his rehab. He has also had a season to learn the playbook and see it in action. He must regain the weight that he lost during the process. But he was tracking to at least challenge Darnold for the QB1 job before his injury last season.

If the Vikings foresee an issue in any of that, Rodgers appears to be firmly in play.

