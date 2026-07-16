Vikings Should Deal Jordan Addison to AFC Contender After Eye-Opening Trade Valuation

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison is approaching an inflection point entering his fourth NFL season, and the franchise that drafted him in the first round in 2023 must soon make a decision on whether to keep the potential star on a longterm extension or move him for an asset(s) at some point in the coming year and take the offense in a different direction.

The Vikings exercised the fifth-year option on Addison’s deal earlier this offseason, which pays him $18 million in 2027. However, that call is as much about extending the decision timeline on Addison by adding another year at reasonable cost than it is about committing to the wide receiver longterm, as he is already eligible for a multiyear extension but doesn’t yet have one.

Addison’s production and game appearances have dropped across the board every season of his career from 17 games played, 108 targets, 70 receptions, 911 yards and 10 TDs as a rookie. The 24 year old has also had multiple off-field issues, including a DUI charge and dropped charges of misdemeanor trespassing and misdemeanor reckless driving. The DUI resulted in a three-game suspension from the league.

Despite that, Bill Barnwell of ESPN wrote on Thursday, July 16 that Addison remains worth a first-round pick in trade. According to Barnwell, only second-year offensive guard Donovan Jackson matches Addison’s current trade value, while fellow wideout Justin Jefferson is worth two first-round picks and change.

Vikings Can Fill Jordan Addison’s No. 2 Wide Receiver Role With Jauan Jennings

The Vikings risk Addison’s first-round value dipping if he suffers through another reduction in production in 2026. However, trading him now also presents a risk of selling low on a player Minnesota might either want to keep if he plays well this upcoming year or deal him for a stronger return down the road.

Based on the trends, both statistically and behaviorally (Minnesota also suspended Addison for the opening quarter against the Cleveland Browns in Week 5 in London last season for missing a team walkthrough), the Vikings should jump on any opportunity to secure a first-round asset in return for Addison and reset at the position behind Jefferson moving forward.

Minnesota has Jauan Jennings under contract for one year, and he could easily step into the No. 2 role both this year and in the future. The Vikings want to find out what they have in Tai Felton, a third-round pick in 2025, while Dillon Bell is an interesting prospect as an undrafted rookie who could fill out the position group alongside Myles Price and another reserve.

Chiefs Perfect Suitor for Vikings Wide Receiver Jordan Addison

The NFL at large may not agree with Barnwell’s assessment of Addison’s trade value, though team circumstances would likely factor heavily into which franchise(s) might be interested.

One group that makes perhaps the most sense is the Kansas City Chiefs. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is coming off the worst injury of his career — an ACL tear he sustained in Week 15 last season. The team has not added a high-end receiver this offseason, while Xavier Worthy and Rashee Rice are each coming off injury concerns of their own.

The market at the position is somewhat shaky with one or more factors including age, salary, health and off-field issues impacting the free agency of most of the top veteran candidates.

Addison would slot in as an immediate starter and contributor for Mahomes, potentially elevating to the No. 1 role depending on how Rice progresses following knee surgery and a 30-day jail sentence earlier this summer for violation of his probation.

The Chiefs have won three Super Bowls and played in five of them during the nine-year Mahomes era (eight years as the starter).

Kansas City isn’t interested in wasting a year of his prime on a rebuild that doesn’t include playoff prospects, which renders the Chiefs an excellent suitor for a player like Addison, as well as one willing to pay a premium to secure him for two years at relatively reasonable salary cap numbers.