Jordan Addison Gets Strong Message Before Vikings Training Camp

The Minnesota Vikings have put their chips on the table this season as they look to get back to the playoffs. Minnesota is currently having a QB competition between J.J. McCarthy and Kyler Murray to determine a starter.

Vikings training camp kicks off with rookies reporting on July 26 and veterans reporting on July 28, with the first open practice starting on August 1. Furthermore, several Vikings starters also have plenty riding on the 2026 season.

Former linebacker Ben Leber identified Jordan Addison as one of three players who need to deliver a standout campaign for both the team’s success and their own future.

“Getting Jauan Jennings here to help at WR3 is the writing on the wall for Jordan Addison,” Leber said in a July 23 video on his YouTube channel. “… [The Vikings are] probably not going to [sign Addison long-term] and pay both him and Justin Jefferson a lot of money.

“I think he understands the writing is on the wall. Now he’s got to prove to the rest of the league that, in the right system, he can be a true No. 1 wide receiver. He’s not just the sidekick to a No. 1 like Justin Jefferson. He can be that No. 1. Even if, when the dust settles, maybe he’s truly not a No. 1, he’s got to go out there and prove that he can be one.”

Last season, Addison played 473 pass snaps for Minnesota, leading to a 64.9 overall PFF grade. Moreover, he hauled in 42 receptions on 74 targets for 610 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Addison also averaged 14.5 yards per reception and generated 135 yards after the catch.

Jordan Addison Has A lot of Money Riding on This Season

Moreover, Leber believes that if Addison has a big year and stays out of trouble, the wideout could be in line for a major payday.

“I think if he has a big year, stays out of trouble, shows that he’s a leader on the field and off the field, and does some of the dirty work and everything else, he’s in line for about a $170 million guaranteed or total contract. So, he’s got a lot to gain.”

Vikings Are More Likely to Trade Jordan Addison

Recently, Leber was asked which two scenarios are likely to happen in the next 12 months: Addison gets a contract extension, or Minnesota decides it’s time to trade the wideout.

“I think it’s more realistic that he is traded,” Leber said in a June 23 video on his YouTube channel. “I just think that he’s due for a giant contract. Like we don’t if everything stops right now and you look at his numbers and all that stuff. The only comp that we have out of his draft class is Jaxon Smith-Njigba. He just got a fat deal right now.”

It will be interesting to see if Addison does produce a big season to showcase that he can produce like a WR1. It would allow for him to boost his trade value, and the Vikings could cash in on him next offseason if they feel they’d rather not pay him.