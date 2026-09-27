Vikings Announce Justin Jefferson Injury During Buccaneers Game

The Minnesota Vikings have Kyler Murray back as their starting QB, but as he returns, the team might be losing Justin Jefferson. In the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jefferson went into the blue tent with an ankle issue.

Minnesota announced that Jefferson suffered an ankle injury and is questionable to return. As a result, Murray will have to do without arguably the best wideout in the NFL, but still has quality weapons around him.

Furthermore, Alec Lewis pointed out that Jefferson is on the sidelines “holding his helmet,” so that should be good news. Nonetheless, Murray will have to lean on T.J. Hockenson and Jordan Addison in the passing game if Jefferson doesn’t return.

Once it was pointed out that Jefferson had his helmet, he didn’t come out on the following drive for the Vikings, as Kevin Seifert of ESPN noted.

While there was hope that Jefferson would return after having his helmet on and staying on the sidelines, the Vikings star went back to the locker room before the first half was over, as The Athletic’s Jonathan Jones remarked.

Coming out of the half, Seifert shared an update on Jefferson as the Vikings have yet to change anything regarding the wideout’s status.

“No immediate change in Justin Jefferson’s official status but I don’t see him on the sideline,” Seifert wrote on X.

Justin Jefferson Was Eager to Play Again With Kyler Murray

The injury to Jefferson couldn’t come at a more awful time given that Murray was back from his concussion and the Vikings wideout noted that he was excited to pick up where the two left off during training camp and building up their chemistry.

“Looking forward to it,” Jefferson told reporters on Sept. 23. “Obviously, what we’ve built throughout training camp, throughout the offseason, leading into the season, has definitely been exciting and something that we’ve all been waiting for. The time was limited the first game. So, for him to be back out there and for us to get started with him is going to be a joy to see.”

Vikings’ Kyler Murray Gets Sound Advice for Bucs Game

Recently, former Vikings linebacker Ben Leber shared what he expects to see from Murray to help Minnesota get to 3-0, as the defense will do its part and the offense will need to score enough points.

“I’m hoping that that’s what we look like, where Kyler just takes care of the football, lets his offensive line do the work, his running backs do the work, and all he’s got to do is take advantage of a couple play-action passes here and there and throw it to the best wide receiver in the game,” Leber said on the Sept. 22 edition of “Sound the Horn.”

“I know it sounds simple, but all Kyler has to do is just run the offense. Don’t try to be a superhero. Don’t try to do anything outside your body. Certainly, when you get pressure up the gut, don’t throw a punt pass.”

With Murray having no Jefferson, at least for now, it will be more crucial for him to protect the football against Tampa Bay and avoid turnovers. It will be interesting to see whether the Vikings QB can follow this advice, as it will give the team a chance to get a road win and keep this positive momentum going.