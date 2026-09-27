Vikings Get Crushing Justin Jefferson Update Against Buccaneers

The Minnesota Vikings will spend the remainder of the afternoon trying to best the Tampa Bay Buccaneers without the help of star wide receiver Justin Jefferson.

Jefferson suffered an ankle injury early in the first half. He left the game and eventually the field, heading back to the locker room. But after tests in both the blue tent and in the visiting exam room, Minnesota ultimately ruled its superstar pass-catcher done for the day.

“Justin Jefferson (ankle) is now OUT,” Kevin Seifert of ESPN posted to X in the middle of the third quarter.

The precise seriousness of Jefferson’s ankle injury is unknown. The team is likely to field questions about his status after the game, though follow-up tests are unlikely to yield reportable results until Monday morning.

Jefferson finished the afternoon with two catches for 32 yards.

Kyler Murray Struggled in First Game Back From Concussion, Justin Jefferson’s Absence Did Not Help

The wideout’s injury could not have come at a worse time for quarterback Kyler Murray, who returned to action as the team’s starter in Week 3 following a concussion he suffered in the season opener against the Green Bay Packers.

Murray played just three drives, throwing five passes (three completions for 18 yards and one INT) and rushing the football twice for nine yards before sustaining the injury in Week 1. He missed the next week’s contest against the Chicago Bears, which Minnesota won by a score of 9-3 on a rainy day in the Windy City.

The quarterback returned this week and began taking the starting reps again, replacing Carson Wentz as the Vikings prepared for a road contest against the Bucs. Early in the fourth quarter against Tampa Bay, Murray had completed just 8-of-21 passes for 119 yards, one TD and one INT. He had also taken two sacks and rushed the football twice for 17 yards.

Minnesota had tallied just six first downs entering the final period.

Vikings’ Defense, Special Teams Units Stepping Up Big Again vs. Buccaneers

The Vikings still carried a 17-13 lead into the fourth quarter on the strength of the defense and the special teams unit.

Wide receiver and return man Myles Price scored a touchdown on an 86-yard punt return early in the first quarter. He had amassed 213 return yards on four punts and four kickoffs through three quarters.

Meanwhile, the defense had surrendered fewer than 200 yards of total offense to quarterback Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers offense before Tampa Bay reclaimed possession of the football with just over 13 minutes to play in the game.

Vikings wideout Jordan Addison also stepped up in Jefferson’s absence, hauling in three catches for 75 yards and a score through three quarters.