Vikings Already Facing Serious Concerns Over QB Kyler Murray

The Minnesota Vikings brought in Kyler Murray to be the quarterback JJ McCarthy failed to become last season, but the early returns at minicamp aren’t great.

Murray got the initial go ahead as QB1 in practice on Tuesday, June 9, though he did split first-team reps with McCarthy. And during Murray’s 7-on-7 session, he struggled mightily, as ESPN’s Lindsey Thiry reported.

“Kyler Murray got the nod to go first today. Might want that back, back-to-back interceptions thrown during 7-on-7,” Thiry said. “Not to panic, though. It’s only 7-on-7.”

It is early in the process for Murray as he learns a new offense, which is the better argument for the Vikings and their fans not to panic. That he threw two consecutive turnovers during 7-on-7 drills, which take place absent any pass rush, is actually among the best reasons for harboring concern about any QB’s play in the spring/summer.

Case in point, new Cleveland Browns head coach Todd Monken was hyper critical of at least one, and potentially several unnamed QBs in May for making the exact same mistakes Murray made Tuesday.

“We threw interceptions in 7-on-7 for God’s sakes. Who does that?” Monken said, per Pro Football Talk. “There’s no pass rush. It was embarrassing.”

Kyler Murray’s Comments on Struggles Shifted Blame to Lack of Reps with 1st-Team Offense

Murray spoke with reporters following the session, and his comments didn’t inspire much more confidence than his play.

“Having to split reps — me already being behind, not getting the amount of reps you would typically want a guy to get learning the offense — that’s probably the toughest part,” Murray said.

It is fair for Murray to point to learning a new system as a reason for his slow start during offseason/preseason work.

However, one can also interpret the quarterback’s statement as an excuse passing the buck for his struggles to head coach Kevin O’Connell over his choice to afford McCarthy the same practice opportunities Murray is getting in early June.

O’Connell has been clear there will be a rep split with the first-team between the two QBs, potentially all the way up until training camp in late July. As such, sharing time under center with McCarthy isn’t a good enough excuse for Murray to explain away multiple interceptions during practice, when he’s dealing with zero pressure from an entirely absent defensive front.

JJ McCarthy Voices Longterm Intentions, Plans with Vikings

Circumstances have been far more difficult for McCarthy this offseason, as he watched the team fire former general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and bring in Murray via free agency due to his struggles on the field, and to stay healthy, during the 2025 campaign.

McCarthy also faced criticism for his comments last week about Murray’s arrival, which some fans and analysts interpreted as annoyed, threatened or any other number of unfortunate adjectives. However, on Tuesday, McCarthy was adamant that he wants to remain in Minnesota and build a future with the franchise.

“I think I made it really clear that I wanted to be here before I got here. And I love this organization, I love the coaching staff, I absolutely love these players to death,” McCarthy said. “This is where I want to be.”