Vikings RB Jordan Mason Shares Telling Reaction After Trade From 49ers

The Minnesota Vikings acquired Jordan Mason in a trade with the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday, March 15.

The move bolsters what was a middling running game in 2024. The former undrafted free agent out of Georgia Tech, Mason shared his reaction to the trade on Instagram, using a graphic that featured a fortune reading, “You are next in line for promotion in your firm.”

It also included the popular collaboration produced by DJ Khaled, “GOD DID.”

“Forever grateful to the Faithful for allowing me to showcase my talents to the world, against all odds! They said it wasn’t going to be me! What God has set aside for you, NOBODY can interfere,” Mason shared in another post on IG. “On to new beginnings & new blessings. Let’s get down to business Skol Nation.”

Former 49ers teammates Isaac Guerendo and Kyle Juszczyk sent their well wishes to Mason in replies to his post.

“Best of luck to you my brotha,” Juszczyk posted in the comment section.

“Love brudda,” Guerendo posted.

Jordan Mason In Line for Vikings RB2 Job

Mason rushed for 789 yards on 153 carries in 2024, filling in for injured 49ers starter Christian McCaffrey in six games. He also caught 11 passes for 91 yards, flashing potential as an under-the-radar dual-threat out of the backfield.

He also allows the Vikings to keep starter Aaron Jones fresh, which the 2020 Pro Bowler seemed to appreciate.

Mason averaged 2.5 carries per game over his first two seasons in the NFL.

He averaged 12.7 carries per game in 2024; 17.3 as a starter. He could see a greater share of the snaps as an RB2 but still see fewer total carries with the Vikings in 2025, depending on who lines up under center.

If it is 2024 first-round pick J.J. McCarthy or 40-year-old Joe Flacco, the Vikings could lean on the running game more to take pressure off and set up the passing attack.

An option like Aaron Rodgers – who is 41 – could alleviate some of those concerns.

Former Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold ranked eighth in pass attempts during the regular season, his first and only with the Vikings. That indicates that Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell will not shy away from the pass regardless of the QB.

Vikings RBs Beneficiaries of Big Investments

Mason suffered through ankle and shoulder injuries during the 2024 season, playing in 12 games, so his durability remains unproven. However, ESPN’s Kevin Seifert noted how the Vikings’ significant offseason investment should help Jones and Mason.

“Jones and Mason will benefit from a much bigger — and more expensive — offensive line that includes new center Ryan Kelly and new right guard Will Fries,” Seifert wrote on March 15.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that the Vikings plan to move on from Garrett Bradbury.

The Vikings traded 2024 starting right guard Ed Ingram to the Houston Texans on March 13.

The Vikings received a 2026 sixth-round pick in that deal. They have four picks in the 2025 draft and are the only team with that many, per ESPN’s Field Yates. Their first pick is No. 24 overall, but they will not pick again until No. 97.

Minnesota still has 2022 fifth-round pick Ty Chandler on under contract as well. He has special teams chops as a return man, which could keep him on the roster.