J.J. McCarthy Raises Eyebrows With Vikings Teammate in Mandatory Minicamp

The J.J. McCarthy era is getting off to an encouraging start as the Minnesota Vikings began their mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, and a clip from Day 1 is only keeping the good vibes going.

McCarthy, the No. 10 overall pick of the 2024 draft, missed his rookie season with a torn meniscus.

Before that, though, he was impressing coaches.

So far, McCarthy is drawing attention, slinging the rock on the practice field. Specifically, the Vikings shared a video highlight of McCarthy finding third-year wide receiver Jordan Addison that got fans going on social media.

Among the most notable reactions was from Addison’s father, Rolando Addison Sr., who posted a series of looking eyes emojis on X, quoting the clip.

It is too soon to draw meaningful conclusions about McCarthy, Addison, or the Vikings.

J.J. McCarthy Throw Causes Mixed Reactions During Vikings Minicamp

Despite the current phase of the NFL calendar, some fans in the replies and quotes of the post pointed to a potential breakout for Addison. However, McCarthy’s throw created a greater divide between Vikings fans and McCarthy detractors.

“Locked in,” the Michelob Golden Light handle posted on X in reaction on June 10.

“Literally anytime admin posts a JJ highlight,” a fan posted, sharing a gif of actor Jason Momoa from the television show “The Game” from 2012.

Literally anytime admin posts a JJ highlight pic.twitter.com/O5JNzyXm9I — Football Analysis (@FBallAnalysisYT) June 10, 2025

“Yeah it’s on the ceiling,” another fan posted.

“NFL, do us a solid favor and give the Vikings the Super Bowl trophy already,” a different fan posted. “The league is not ready for King JJ McCarthy [triumphant emoji].”

The most common critique was that the throw appeared underthrown, which is notable since McCarthy’s arm strength is a supposed strength. Some defended McCarthy, noting that it was a better result than overthrowing a wide-open target in Addison.

Therein lay another issue, though: Why was Addison so open?

Was it busted coverage, or did the former No. 23 overall pick, Addison, simply break free and lose his Vikings defensive teammate after making his initial move, getting open for McCarthy?

J.J. McCarthy Will Have All Eyes on Him

McCarthy is stepping into a pressure cooker, assuming control of a Vikings team that won 14 games in 2024 with a Pro Bowl quarterback. He was viewed as a potential challenger for that QB, Sam Darnold, now of the Seattle Seahawks, before the youngster’s injury.

The Vikings have gone about this offseason with a plan to further insulate McCarthy.

He was already poised to have premier weapons in Addison, Justin Jefferson, and T.J. Hockenson to throw to, and the fifth-best scoring defense last season to back him up.

In many ways, the Vikings’ efforts may have increased the pressure on McCarthy to perform. The Vikings have few weaknesses on paper. Getting everything translated for McCarthy is on Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell’s shoulders.

Big things happening at the start of minicamp.#Skol pic.twitter.com/b5jCI7mAtT — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) June 11, 2025

Fortunately for McCarthy, O’Connell is one of the most highly-regarded play callers.

That is another layer of insulation for McCarthy as he steps into the Vikings’ starting QB job this season. He faces little challenge from teammates Brett Rypien, Max Brosmer, or Sam Howell.