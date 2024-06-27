J.J. McCarthy Turns Heads in Workout With Former Vikings Pro Bowler

Minnesota Vikings rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy is stepping into one of the better situations for a young quarterback, armed with one of the better assortment of skill players in the league.

Justin Jefferson is arguably the best wide receiver in the league, and there are very high opinions about Jordan Addison’s ceiling in NFL circles. But the Vikings had another set of top-tier wideouts before them, Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs.

McCarthy turned heads during a recent workout as the Vikings’ past met their future.

“Can’t just show up on Sunday’s,” Thielen captioned an Instagram clip of himself in an on-field workout with McCarthy on June 26.

“Glue,” McCarthy said in the comments.

The duo certainly drew attention, with several outlets noting the meet-up.

Thielen, 33, was an undrafted free agent, breaking through with the Vikings in 2014. He spent nine years in Minnesota, racking up 534 receptions, 6,682 years, 55 touchdowns, and two trips to the Pro Bowl.

A member of the Carolina Panthers going on two seasons, Thielen has recently spoken candidly about his departure from Minnesota.

Theielen said the move was “disappointing” adding it was a “bummer” having to move on.

“After the season, they made it pretty clear that they were ready to move on. I look back on it and I understand where they’re coming from,” Thielen said, per Forbes’ DJ Siddiqi in April. “Obviously they’re building for the future.”

Thielen pointed to Addison, saying the former USC Trojan “did a great job” as a rookie. He also said that he has “nothing but respect” for the Vikings.

Panthers’ Adam Thielen Could Help Vikings’ J.J. McCarthy

Thielen still has two more seasons on his three-year, $25 million contract. It also does not behoove the Panthers to cut him.

They would incur an $8.2 million dead cap hit while only creating $1.7 million in cap savings this season, per Over The Cap. However, a trade would reverse that, giving the Panthers $8.2 million in space with a $1.7 million already cap hit.

He logged 103 receptions last season – the second-most of his career.

Thielen racked up 1,014 yards, which is the third-highest mark in his career. But he also scored his fewest touchdowns since 2017 with four.

The Vikings have an apparent void at WR3 behind Jefferson and Addision, specifically in the slot where Thielen used to roam, following K.J. Osborn’s departure to the New England Patriots in free agency this offseason.

They are high the diminutive Brandon Powell and oft-injured Jalen Nailor.

Minnesota also signed Trent Sherfield in free agency, adding him to a deep group that is unproven. Adding Thielen back via trade could help stabilize the group.

Proposed Proposed Trade Reunites Vikings With Adam Thielen

The Vikings’ potential need at WR3 could align with the Panthers’ needs, with cornerback standing out ahead of training camp.

This Heavy Sports trade proposal aims to help both teams.

Vikings get:

– Adam Thielen

Panthers get:

– Andrew Booth

Booth was a second-round pick by the Vikings in 2022. But he has garnered just two starts in his two seasons, including one this past season despite appearing in all 17 games. He has struggled in coverage.

Booth improved from 84% completion allowed in his coverage as a rookie to 70% this past season.

The Vikings have $26.3 million in cap space this season, per OTC.

They can afford to absorb the $8.2 million salary Thielen would be owed, an increase of roughly $6 million from Booth’s mark in 2024. They are also equipped to withstand the potential loss, adding veteran Shaq Griffin and rookie Khyree Jackson to their incumbent group this offseason.