Coaching Staff Darling Called ‘Best-Kept Secret’ on Vikings’ Roster

The Minnesota Vikings are viewed as a quarterback-friendly roster largely due to their plethora of playmakers, highlighted by Justin Jefferson at wide receiver. However, despite Jordan Addison’s role as WR2, fellow wideout Jalen Nailor has earned a fitting distinction.

Nailor recorded 28 catches for 414 yards and 6 touchdowns in 2024 despite playing behind Addison, Jefferson, and even tight end T.J. Hockenson in the passing game.

Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder believes Nailor is the Vikings’ “best-kept secret.”

“Nailor quietly proved to be a quality WR3 and fourth option in the passing game last season,” Holder wrote on May 19. “If the 2022 sixth-round pick can cut down on the drops–four last season, per PFF–he can carve out an even bigger role in Minnesota this fall.”

A sixth-round pick by the Vikings in the 2022 draft, Nailor is a rarity as one of three players from what was a 10-prospect class for the organization.

His 2024 marks set new career highs for Nailor.

Kevin O’Connell: 2025 ‘Massive’ for Vikings WR Jalen Nailor

Nailor has long carried favor with the Vikings’ coaching staff, and he was able to deliver when called upon in 2024. Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell cited Nailor “playing huge roles” against the Houston Texans, New York Giants, and San Francisco 49ers in particular.

Nailor posted a 7-106-3 line in those contests, two of which he started, and the Vikings won all three outings.

O’Connell expects even bigger things from Nailor in 2025.

“I think, Speedy, what we were always hoping for was to see what it looked like when he was able to stay healthy. He was able to do that, and I think he learned, over the course of the season, the different, unique ways that Justin gets defended has a direct impact on how he needs to prepare to play,” O’Connell told reporters in April.

“I think Speedy’s going to have a great year. I think this is a massive, massive year for his career.”

That does not mean Nailor’s path to prominence will be easy, with several challengers to his role on the roster.

Vikings Stacked Deck at WR

Nailor may enter training camp with an edge on WR3 duties for the Vikings, but he will need to fight in order to keep it.

The Vikings signed former Arizona Cardinals wideout Rondale Moore and ex-Jacksonville Jaguars pass-catcher Tim Jones in free agency. They also drafted Tai Felton in the third round with the No. 102 overall pick of the 2024 draft among those vying for snaps and roster spots.

“We want to make it competitive,” O’Connell said.

“Whether it’s Rondale, Tim Jones coming in to really fill a role and a purpose, or potentially drafting one, we want to have really impactful players in that room. Because no matter what, throwing the football has always been something that really defines the Minnesota Vikings, and we’ve done it at a really high clip because of our players and their ability to make things go.”

That sets Nailor up for plenty of opportunities to prove himself in the final year of his contract with unrestricted free agency on the horizon.

He could also benefit from any potential punishment Addison receives stemming from his arrest on suspicion of DUI outside of LAX in 2024. That is, if he can hold off challenges from Felton, Jones, and Moore.