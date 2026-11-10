Minnesota Vikings Have Only Hours to Make QB Move Before NFL Trade Deadline

The Minnesota Vikings are running out of time to make a decision that could alter their season.

With the NFL trade deadline set for 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November 10, Minnesota has less than 17 hours left to swing a deal, and its quarterback situation looks increasingly concerning.

The Vikings lost to the Buffalo Bills 23-6 in Monday night’s game, a troubling performance for a team that entered the contest with a 6-1 record and legitimate playoff aspirations.

Carson Wentz, starting in place of the injured Kyler Murray, had completed just 8 of 25 passes for 81 yards and two interceptions before Max Brosmer entered. The second-year quarterback completed 6-of-7 passes for 58 yards.

Minnesota has already been linked to potential quarterback moves, and Monday’s performance only amplifies the urgency. The question is whether the Vikings can find a willing trade partner before time expires.

Minnesota Vikings Trade Rumors: QB Options Narrow Before Deadline

NFL on Prime reporter James Palmer reported on November 5 that general manager Nolan Teasley had been working the phones and Minnesota had not ruled out an addition at quarterback. Palmer identified the Bills game as a development worth watching.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk wrote on November 7 that a loss to Buffalo might push Minnesota toward an immediate quarterback trade.

But the market appears increasingly restrictive. Former Vikings quarterbacks Kirk Cousins and Daniel Jones have both been subjects of speculation, as has Geno Smith. Indianapolis has told interested teams it will not trade Jones, according to Tom Pelissero, as Heavy previously reported.

Meanwhile, Minnesota Star Tribune reporter Ben Goessling identified significant obstacles to potential reunions with Cousins or Jones, including the awkward circumstances of a Cousins return and Jones’ future contract obligations. Other reporting has cast doubt on whether Minnesota is seriously pursuing a deal, as Heavy also examined.

That leaves Minnesota facing a difficult choice: pay a premium for a veteran who might not immediately solve its problems, look for a less established option, or trust Wentz and Murray to stabilize the offense.

Murray’s hamstring injury further complicates the decision. Minnesota does not expect him to require injured reserve, but his return date remains uncertain. The team also traded former first-round quarterback J.J. McCarthy to the New York Giants earlier this season.

Monday’s showing offered little reassurance that the current quarterback room can support Minnesota’s postseason ambitions.

NFL Trade News: Jaguars, Lions Make Moves Before Deadline

Several other NFL teams have already made moves before Tuesday’s deadline, according to CBS Sports’ trade tracker.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have been particularly aggressive, acquiring three defenders on Monday, November 9. They landed safety Jessie Bates III from the Atlanta Falcons for a 2027 second-round pick and a 2028 fifth-round pick, and defensive tackle Davon Godchaux from the New Orleans Saints for a conditional sixth-round selection.

Jacksonville then acquired defensive tackle Jordan Davis from the Philadelphia Eagles for a 2027 first-round pick and a 2029 second-round pick.

The Detroit Lions acquired safety Andre Cisco from the New York Jets for a 2028 sixth-round selection. On November 6, the Baltimore Ravens addressed their injury-hit quarterback room by acquiring Jacoby Brissett from the Arizona Cardinals.

The Brissett move is especially relevant to Minnesota. Baltimore sought outside help rather than relying exclusively on its existing options.

At 6-1 entering Monday, the Vikings had demonstrated that their defense could carry them into contention. But with Murray unavailable and Wentz struggling against Buffalo, quarterback remains an obvious concern.

The deadline arrives Tuesday afternoon. If Minnesota intends to act, the window is almost closed.