Kevin O’Connell Just Made Huge Statement About This Vikings WR

Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell has high praise for one particular receiver, and it’s not one that you may expect. O’Connell sat down for an interview on Wednesday, and gave his flowers to wide receiver Taj Felton.

Felton has been making plays throughout the course of this training camp. At one point during the beginning of training camp, he was seen making highlight catches. The receiver figures to be a major part of the room moving forward, and could be a valuable depth piece. It’s no secret that the wide receiver room is top-heavy. Nevertheless, Felton could slide into a positive depth role.

Vikings fans have liked what they have seen from Felton, and it appears O’Connell likes what he sees as well.

Felton Could Be Major Playmaker For Vikings

Felton is certainly an interesting name, as he has shown that type of playmaking ability before at the collegiate level. He was a standout wide receiver for the University of Maryland, playing from 2021 to 2024. He recorded 172 catches for 2,207 yards and 17 touchdowns. This included a stellar 2024 season that saw him record 96 catches for 1,124 yards and nine touchdowns. Making plays is nothing new to him, and now he will be able to show that with the Vikings.

This is certainly a good problem to have for the Vikings. As it stands right now, Justin Jefferson is the main key to the wide receiver room. He has been building a strong rapport with quarterback Kyler Murray, and we should see the first inklings of that on Saturday. Jordan Addison also provides a weapon for the Vikings to use opposite of Jefferson.

Jauan Jennings figures to be the last key piece for the team as it relates to top depth. Beyond that, the Vikings will need to utilize the wide receivers that they have on the depth chart.

Vikings Wideout Could Make Things Happen

Felton could be a player that really starts to break out into this role. He only had three catches for 25 yards last season, but he averaged 8.3 yards per catch. A solid training camp and an increased role could help him really break out and maximize his abilities. It’s clear that O’Connell trusts him and believes he can play at a high level. Now, just about execution.

One of the more interesting statistics Felton had was that he averaged 4.7 yards after catch according to statistics from Pro Football Focus. This could help him really stand out, as it would allow him to show his skill set even with minimal touches. That game-changing breakaway speed could add another element to the offense.

In any event, these next couple of preseason games will be extremely important for him. The Vikings have been able to develop receivers at a high level over the past couple of seasons, and he could be next in line. It’s clear that with Murray at the helm, an explosive offense could be a possibility. Felton has a type of skill set that could help him flourish.

O’Connell is known for elevating quarterbacks. If you can do that with Murray, the rest of the offense will follow suit. Felton is one of those players who could benefit most from Murray, and it will be interesting to see how those two connect.