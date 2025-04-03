Vikings Predicted to Make ‘Huge’ Move for Versatile $28 Million Playmaker

The Minnesota Vikings are ushering in a new era at quarterback. They have bolstered their roster in other areas to help them do it. Amid that roster facelift, an option like Cincinnati Bengals free agency cornerback Mike Hilton could be a fitting option.

The Vikings re-signed Byron Murphy, but they have question marks behind him.

Bleacher Report’s Brad Gagnon predicts the Vikings will turn to Hilton, a former undrafted free agent who began his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“One of the top slot cover men of the last decade, the former Steeler and Bengal can still offer plenty with his experience and could even excel with a move to safety,” Gagnon wrote on April 2. “Also 31 and beyond his prime at a position that hasn’t generated great supply-and-demand dynamics in free agency, Hilton is waiting for the right opportunity.

“Even with Byron Murphy Jr returning., the contending Vikings simply lack talent and depth at corner. An experienced and not-too-expensive addition like Hilton would be huge. They could use him in a multitude of ways.”

Hilton recorded 73 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 5 pass deflections, and 1 interception with the Bengals in 2024.

His tackles were the second-most of his career, while his stops for loss tied a previous high.

Mike Hilton Could Fit Vikings’ Aggressive Scheme Under Brian Flores

Hilton could be a savvy addition given his potential fit in Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores’ scheme. The Vikings blitzed at the highest rate in the NFL in 2024, per Pro Football Reference.

Hilton is an excellent blitzer.

“His coverage skills have dipped in recent years, but his savvy, timing and tenacity have gone nowhere,” The Athletic’s David DeChant, Jourdan Rodrigue, and Vic Tafur wrote in February.

“Hilton might still be the best blitzing slot in the league, and he made more plays than anyone on the defense over the final five-game win streak to close the season. Pro Football Focus graded him first (91.7) against the run, recording 38 stops (solo tackle for an offensive failure), good for second among CBs. He also had the lowest missed tackle rate (7.5 percent) among those with at least 20 total stops.”

“That type of production will always have a place in this league, even if there is a concern over coverage consistency,” The Athletic staff wrote.

Hilton is coming off a four-year, $24 million contract and has earned $28.9 million in his eight-year career. Over The Cap projects the Vikings have $17.1 million in space after the initial free agency wave.

Vikings DC High on Super Bowl Champion

The Vikings will get Mekhi Blackmon back. He was on track to start before tearing his ACL before training camp in 2024. Fellow youngster Dwight McGlothern also returns alongside Murphy in the new-look CB room.

However, the Vikings and, specifically, Flores, are also high on free agent signing Isaiah Rodgers. He won the Super Bowl this past season with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Rodgers signed a two-year, $11 million contract in free agency.

“Isaiah was a guy that Flo really identified pretty early. And historically – I haven’t been doing this long with Flo. But when Flo kind of has that kind of tone in his voice about guys – I’m not going to mention the other ones that he has had that in his voice about – but he’s been pretty darn accurate. And that guy, whether playing for us or somebody else, has immediately shown up. So no pressure on Isaiah, but he definitely got that evaluation from Flo,” O’Connell told reporters on April 1.

“I think he’s got the ability to make plays on the football, he’s got some ability to do something with it when he does catch it, and whether he ends up being a part of the return game or not is really going to just come down to how the rest of our roster shapes out. Because I see Isaiah being an every-down, impact guy.”

O’Connell also touted the Vikings’ youth and possible draft options.

“Then bring in a guy like Jeff Okudah, who we’ve had some real experience against; big, strong. We kind of see him as a boundary type corner in nickel defense. Shorten the field, let him get physical, go put his hands on people,” O’Connell said.

“Mekhi and Nudie [McGlothern], coming off the years that they had, where Mekhi was injured, Nudie a little bit more of a developmental year. But we feel really good about those five. And then our roster is pretty full at that position right now, so it’s going to be competitive throughout the spring, especially if were able to do anything in the draft.”

That could all prove ominous for any hopes that Hilton might end up in a Vikings uniform before next season.