Vikings Linked to Former Packers DB as Stephon Gilmore Replacement

The Minnesota Vikings are probably looking at a significant amount of turnover in the secondary this offseason, though one semi-familiar face could end up joining the fold.

Mason Cameron of Pro Football Focus listed PFF’s top 15 defensive free agents and linked each with the team that represents the best fit. Buffalo Bills cornerback Rasul Douglas, formerly of the Green Bay Packers, came in as the No. 7-ranked defender (No. 15 overall, regardless of offense/defense). Cameron named him the ideal defensive back to take the place of Minnesota cornerback Stephon Gilmore.

“Douglas faced his share of challenges in Buffalo, earning a 58.9 coverage grade in 2024. However, his knack for creating turnovers remains undeniable, as he tallied 14 interceptions over the three seasons prior,” Cameron wrote. “As the Vikings look to replace Stephon Gilmore, Douglas presents a seasoned option for the outside. His skill set aligns well with Brian Flores’ aggressive, blitz-heavy scheme, making him a strong candidate to bolster Minnesota’s secondary.”

Brian Flores Likely Back as Vikings Defensive Coordinator for Third Season in 2025

It appears now that Flores will likely be back with the team in his role as defensive coordinator after a second consecutive offseason as a hot name among head coaching candidates.

Flores coached the Miami Dolphins for three seasons between 2019-21 and interviewed with both the Chicago Bears and New York Jets in recent days. However, both of those positions went to former Detroit Lions coordinators in Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn. As of Saturday, Jan. 25, the New Orleans Saints were the only NFL team that still had a head coaching position available.

While that is difficult news for Flores, it’s a boon for the Vikings as they prep for major personnel changes. Cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. and safety Camryn Bynum are also potential flight risks in the secondary via free agency, while long-time safety Harrison Smith could opt for retirement rather than return for his 14th NFL season at the age of 36.

Changing systems after two years under Flores would have likely proven yet another obstacle in between Minnesota and a repeat of its regular season success in 2024, so bringing Flores back is perhaps equally as important as retaining some talent familiar with his scheme and acquiring some new talent (such as Douglas, perhaps) who can pick it up quickly.

Vikings Offense Also Looking at Potentially Significant Turnover

It is not just the defense that could see major shifts at premier positions in Minnesota.

The headlining question on the offensive side of the football is who will play quarterback for the Vikings next season between Sam Darnold and J.J. McCarthy, or if both might be back for at least one more year in 2025.

Darnold had a monster season, easily the best of his seven-year career, posting north of 4,300 passing yards and 35 touchdowns. However, his performance has upped his price in an offseason where the free agent and draft QB supply falls well short of the demand.

That said, McCarthy has yet to take a regular season snap in the NFL but still has considerably higher trade value than Darnold due to the unknowns and the fact that he is five years younger and far less expensive annually over the next few years than Darnold will be.