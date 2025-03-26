Aaron Rodgers Gets Good News After Vikings QB’s Revealing Comments

The Minnesota Vikings have so far opted against bringing in a veteran to back up and/or push J.J. McCarthy for the starting job. Former Green Bay Packers and New York Jets QB Aaron Rodgers falls under that header, but perhaps not entirely.

While the Vikings pulled their pursuit of Rodgers early. However, the door remains open for the two sides to join forces in the future, which McCarthy’s recent comments made clear.

Possibly even as soon as this spring.

“Minnesota … spent nearly a week discussing the possibility of adding veteran Aaron Rodgers, who told the Vikings that his preference was to sign with them, sources have said,” ESPN’s Kevin Seifert wrote on March 25. “Last week, the Vikings decided to move forward with McCarthy during OTAs and minicamp, sources said, while leaving open the possibility of revisiting Rodgers this summer if he is still available.”

That does not mean that Rodgers is next up if McCarthy falls short of the Vikings’ expectations once they begin football activities.

The door is open, though.

“It’s not weird and it’s not crap. It’s the truth. I get that many, many people don’t want it to be true,” Seifert posted in response to a fan. “As I’ve said from the start, it has never been likely but it has been discussed and considered — and not completely ruled out.”

Aaron Rodgers’ Options Dwindling Amid Interest in Vikings

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reported Rodgers wants a similar environment to the one he had with the Packers. Rodgers spent 18 years in Green Bay and two years with the Jets.

“At this point, my sense is that whatever Rodgers decides will come down to what he sees as the best football situation,” Breer wrote on March 25. “Along those lines, I’ve heard Rodgers is looking for a culture such as the one in Green Bay.”

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport expects Rodgers will land with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The New York Giants removed themselves from the equation, signing Jameis Winston and Russell Wilson four days apart. The Vikings still fit that model, though.

“That’s also one area where the Steelers have an edge—Pittsburgh has a long-established culture, a family-business feel, and stability, just like Green Bay,” Breer wrote, pointing to the Steelers’ talent-laden roster. “There’s also the possibility of retirement or that Rodgers wants to wait the Vikings out. No one has a timeline. This, it appears, is all going to come down to what one guy and one guy alone wants to do.

“Rodgers has earned that, of course—and I think he’s genuine in his desire to win.”

However, the Steelers have had a standing offer for Rodgers on the table. The four-time MVP has yet to agree despite outward pleas from Steelers star Cameron Heyward. The delay has only helped foster speculation about Rodgers and the Vikings.

J.J. McCarthy: Vikings Have Not Guaranteed QB1 Job

McCarthy spoke with Kay Adams from the 2025 NFLPA Classic. He revealed that despite the lack of a proven option to push him, the Vikings have not guaranteed he will be the starting quarterback in 2025.

“They haven’t told me, and I’m happy they didn’t because I try to earn it every single day,” McCarthy told Kay Adams on an episode of “Up & Adams,” which aired on March 25. “I never want that to be given to me. And it’s such a privilege and opportunity to give me that chance, and I’m just going to make the most of it every single day.”

“I wouldn’t expect the Vikings to *tell* J.J. McCarthy in March that he’s their starting QB, and not just b/c there’s a chance they revisit Aaron Rodgers later this spring/summer,” Seifert posted on X in reaction to the second-year passer’s comments speaking to the first point. “They haven’t seen him in a single football activity (with teammates) in 227 days.”

McCarthy told Rich Eisen on “The Rich Eisen Show” in February that a chance to compete for the starting job is all he can ask for.

That still does not mean the Vikings would turn to Rodgers. But it cannot yet be ruled out either.