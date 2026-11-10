Vikings Trade Pursuit of 49ers Pro Bowl Quarterback Gets Dealt Brutal Update

The Minnesota Vikings are operating with a heightened sense of urgency ahead of the upcoming trade deadline, as it has become abundantly clear that the team needs a new quarterback. The problem is that the team’s options at this spot are somewhat limited, meaning they are likely going to have to go above and beyond in order to make something happen before the deadline strikes.

While it seems like old friend Kirk Cousins, who is currently enjoying a resurgent season with the Las Vegas Raiders, is the Vikings’ primary target, they are checking in on other options across the league. That list includes San Francisco 49ers backup quarterback Mac Jones, but according to a new report, it sounds like Minnesota won’t be making a move for the former Pro Bowler.

Vikings Balk at 49ers’ Mac Jones Asking Price

The Vikings turned over their starting quarterback job to Kyler Murray after he beat out J.J. McCarthy for the starting job during training camp. However, Murray has largely been a mess under center, and with McCarthy now on the New York Giants and Carson Wentz looking awful in a spot start against the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football, the front office has begun searching for a new option under center.

One of the top guys who could be available is Jones, the former first-round pick who has revitalized his career as a backup with the Niners. After struggling in the wake of his Pro Bowl rookie campaign with the New England Patriots, Jones found his footing when filling in for Brock Purdy last season, as he completed 201 of his 289 pass attempts for 2,151 yards, 13 touchdowns, and six interceptions over 11 games.

Jones hasn’t thrown a pass this season, but the work he put in with San Fran last year has made him a top trade target for months now. The Niners have set a very high asking price for Jones, though, and while the Vikings checked in on him amid their pursuit of a new quarterback, it sounds like the price still isn’t something they are comfortable with.

“Minnesota is calling around on QBs all day. The Vikings checked in on Mac Jones in San Francisco, but the price is too high right now,” NFL insider Dianna Russini reported in a post on X. The name everyone keeps coming back to is Kirk Cousins, as Adam Schefter said. That’s the deal league sources think they’re really trying to get done.”

Vikings Making Strong Push for Kirk Cousins Trade

Getty Las Vegas Raiders QB Kirk Cousins.

San Fran has reportedly been asking teams for a first-round pick in exchange for Jones, and while that may not be its asking price for him now, it still appears to be very high. The Niners clearly know the value that comes with having Jones waiting in the wings in the event something happens to Purdy, so the Vikings seem resigned to moving on to other options.

Right now, Cousins is the guy they are locking in on, although the Raiders have publicly said they aren’t interested in trading him. Every player has a price, though, and with Minnesota needing someone to come in and at least hold their own at quarterback, Las Vegas could be in a great spot to get a big return for Cousins. Time is running out for the Vikings, but it would come as a major shock if they don’t trade for a quarterback before the deadline at this point.