Packers TE Tucker Kraft Refuses to Credit Vikings After Comeback

The Green Bay Packers appeared to have a stranglehold on their season opener against the Minnesota Vikings until about halfway through the second half, when they simply didn’t any longer.

Minnesota turned on the jets in all three phases over the last 20 minutes of the game, but despite excellent play across the board in what became a shocking turnaround, Packers tight end Tucker Kraft wasn’t interested in giving the Vikings any credit after his team’s road loss.

“The only people who can beat us are us. That’s it,” Kraft said. “We’re the best team in the NFL but if we don’t go out there and play like it, no one’s going to believe us.”

Carson Wentz Helped Vikings Capitalize Off Great Defense, Special Teams

Minnesota began its run by cutting a 12-point lead to five on a quick scoring drive late in the third quarter after a 68-yard kickoff return by Myles Price. On the next offensive drive, backup QB Carson Wentz led the team on a methodical nine-play, 83-yard march for a score and completed a two-point conversion to Justin Jefferson to nab a three-point lead.

Then the Vikings defense came alive, forcing a fumble and returning it to the one-yard line before punching in another TD on the next play. One kickoff and two plays later, Minnesota forced a Jordan Love interception, which the offense quickly turned into another seven points.

When all was said and done, Minnesota flipped a 12-point deficit into a 17-point win. The Vikings outscored Green Bay by 29 points over the final 20 minutes of the contest — and all after watching starting QB Kyler Murray toss an interception on his first-ever pass for the Vikings before going out with a concussion just minutes later.

“We need to realize that it’s us versus us all the time,” Kraft added. “Teams can’t beat us as long as we’re locked down, and you saw that. That momentum swing was due to our own fault. We allowed that to happen.”

Justin Jefferson Credits Packers in Postgame Comments

Jefferson had different ideas after putting up eight catches for 92 yards and catching two of Wentz’s three TD passes on the afternoon. However, the Vikings wideout still gave the Packers credit for their talent and how well they played over the first two-thirds of the afternoon.

“It’s really just the way this team has always been battling. We always face adversity,” Jefferson said, per CBS Sports. “We always go through something in the game. But that’s the way to come back from that difficult of a win. With this team, they’re a great team, great players all over the field.”

Minnesota may be without Murray next week as he navigates the league’s concussion protocol, but the team shouldn’t have too much concern given how well Wentz played. Now in his second year with the franchise, Wentz has started six games (3-3). He has completed 122-of-188 passes for 1,349 yards, nine TDs and five INTs.

The Vikings travel to the Windy City to take on the Chicago Bears next Sunday afternoon, September 20.