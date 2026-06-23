Vikings’ Jauan Jennings Named One of the Most Underrated WRs in the NFL

Earlier this offseason, the Minnesota Vikings agreed to terms on a contract for WR Jauan Jennings.

Jennings spent the first 5 seasons of his career with the San Francisco 49ers. He developed into a very reliable WR for the team, even playing some WR1 for them in spots last season.

Jennings will be the obvious WR3 behind Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison in Minnesota. These three gentlemen form quite the triple-headed threat of a WR room, and it’s hard to find many better across the NFL.

Jauan Jennings recently got some major love regarding underrated WRs across the entire National Football League.

Vikings WR Jauan Jennings Named One of the Most Underrated at the Position

Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report recently unveiled his list of the most underrated WRs in the NFL. At #7 on that list was new Vikings WR Jauan Jennings.

“In Minnesota, the 28-year-old will be sharing targets with Justin Jefferson, budding star Jordan Addison and tight end T.J. Hockenson.

However, Jennings’ value to the Vikings should be tremendous. He doesn’t possess elite speed, but he’s consistently shown that he can win with size (6’3″, 212 lbs), physicality, route-running and work ethic.

Jennings was a reliable but overlooked receiver for three years with the San Francisco 49ers before his breakout 975-yard campaign in 2024. He battled injuries and finished with just 643 yards this past season, but he averaged 11.7 yards per catch and found the end zone nine times. In fact, 45 of his 55 receptions last season went for scores or first downs.”

The Vikings got an absolute steal in Jauan Jennings at a maximum value of $13 million in 2026. The addition of Jennings likely grants the Vikings the best receiving trio in the NFL. They already had one of the best receiving duos in Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison.

Adding Jennings to that starting rotation is just purple icing on the yellow cake.

Minnesota Was Believed to Be Preferred Landing Spot for QB Mac Jones

ESPN’s Nick Wagoner recently published a piece detailing potential next steps for Mac Jones after remaining with the 49ers. In the piece, he shared an interesting crumb involving the Minnesota Vikings.

“Multiple things worked against a possible deal for Jones. For one, many of the teams in need of help at the position such as the Miami Dolphins, the New York Jets and Arizona Cardinals are in rebuilding mode and reluctant to trade away valuable draft capital as they look to the future.

Then, for a team such as the Minnesota Vikings, which was believed to be Jones’ preferred destination outside of San Francisco, it was easier and cheaper to sign Kyler Murray to a league-minimum deal because of offset language in his contract, than it was to deal a pick and then potentially sign Jones to a lucrative extension.”

In another timeline, the Vikings don’t go the Murray route, instead opting to trade for Mac Jones. It’s a complete mystery as to what fortunes that would’ve brought the team. However, they’re apparently fortunes that Mac Jones would’ve liked the opportunity to find out.