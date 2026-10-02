Vikings Justin Jefferson Availability Status Now Final vs. Dolphins

Jefferson’s Ankle Injury Isn’t Serious

Justin Jefferson went down in the first quarter of Minnesota’s 23-16 win over the Buccaneers. On a 10-yard catch near the end of the opening possession, safety Tykee Smith brought him down, and he headed to the blue medical tent. He walked off under his own power with both ankles heavily taped, tested the sideline briefly, and was later ruled out for the rest of the afternoon. He finished with two catches for 32 yards, including a 22-yard gain on the first drive, before the injury ended his day. An MRI the next day showed a left ankle sprain without long-term structural damage.

Early in the week, Rapoport had described the injury as nothing that would keep Jefferson out for an extended stretch, and head coach Kevin O’Connell called him day-to-day. This morning Ian hinted at Jefferson not being able to go Sunday . Jefferson did not practice Wednesday, Thursday, or Friday, however, and the Vikings chose caution against an 0-3 Dolphins team. Sitting him removes the risk of aggravating the sprain in a game Minnesota is favored to win without its top target.

Vikings Head Coach Confirms Status

“He is definitely feeling better, I think we are encouraged with where he is at” but that he would not be in the lineup Sunday. KOC said he would be receiving medical treatment and that “I know it’s a big one for him next week,” in regards to being in the lineup against the New Orleans Saints . Jefferson would have an opportunity to play in his home state where he also played in college for LSU. – Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell on Justin Jefferson

Addison Leads The WR Room Sunday

The absence shifts more of the passing game onto Jordan Addison, Jauan Jennings , and Tai Felton . Addison already answered in Tampa with five catches for 90 yards and a 41-yard touchdown from Kyler Murray . That group will have to create separation against a Miami defense that has allowed completions at a historic rate but has also been difficult to finish drives against at times.

Jefferson Should Be Back vs. Saints

The expectation around the building is that Jefferson will be ready for Week 5. Minnesota travels to New Orleans on October 11, a return to Jefferson’s home state, and the sprain is not viewed as something that should cost him that game if the week of rest does its job. A full week without contact, followed by a normal practice ramp, is the path the Vikings appear to be taking. If that timeline holds, the offense gets its most dangerous weapon back before the bye, using the Dolphins game as a buffer rather than a setback.