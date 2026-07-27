Vikings’ Young Defensive Line Torn Apart Ahead of Training Camp

The Minnesota Vikings have a new-look defensive line heading into 2026. After the disappointing performances of Jonathan Allen and Javon Hargrave after signing last offseason, they were let go.
The Vikings have now shifted to a more youth-oriented approach toward the defensive line. They drafted Caleb Banks at 18th overall and Domonique Orange at 82nd overall in the 2026 NFL Draft. Minnesota hopes that these two can be the long-term future of the interior defensive line in the Twin Cities.
Still, the word “hope” is carrying a lot of weight here. It’s all currently just a theory, and a hopeful hypothetical at that. A recent take from Bleacher Report highlights that fact.
Vikings’ Defensive Line Named “Weakest Link” of the Team
Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report recently named the defensive line the weakest part of the Vikings’ operation in 2026.
“The Vikings had to make some financial concessions this offseason and opted to part with defensive tackles Jonathan Allen and Javon Hargrave before trading edge-rusher Jonathan Greenard.
Minnesota still has a solid edge duo in Andrew Van Ginkel and Dallas Turner, but its interior defensive line is an unknown. Rookies Caleb Banks and Domonique Orange are unproven, and Banks has missed most of the offseason while recovering from a foot fracture.”
It might be a fair shout, seeing as there’s a lot of hope going into this season regarding the defensive line. If Caleb Banks and Domonique Orange can contribute right away, then it’s the best case scenairo. The more likely outcome in Minnesota relying early on names like Levi Drake Rodriguez, Elijah Williams, and certainly Jalen Redmond before Banks and Orange get thier snap counts increased.
S Theo Jackson Could Be on Roster Bubble
Theo Jackson could be on the outside looking in, even though he went into 2025 as a starter. However, that doesn’t mean he finished 2025 as a starter. In fact, he got his starting job taken from him after being outplayed by Jay Ward.
Austen Bundy of FanSided mentioned this in a recent piece and noted how Theo Jackson could be on the outside looking in.
“The 27-year-old was demoted out of the starting safety role he earned in 2025 after a poor performance which featured just 22 solo tackles, a single pass defended and zero picks. He’s currently back at the top of the depth chart, but there’s no guarantee he’ll stay there considering he’s entering the start of a fully guaranteed $12.615 million extension signed last year. Minnesota is going to be looking for a return on its investment.”
If Jackson can’t impress during training camp or the preseason, he could very well be released when rosters are trimmed. It would be a bit of a shock, seeing as Minnesota’s safety room isn’t super deep. However, that might be nothing that a Harrison Smith reunion can’t band-aid.
Vikings’ Young Defensive Line Torn Apart Ahead of Training Camp