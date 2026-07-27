Vikings’ Young Defensive Line Torn Apart Ahead of Training Camp

The Minnesota Vikings have a new-look defensive line heading into 2026. After the disappointing performances of Jonathan Allen and Javon Hargrave after signing last offseason, they were let go.

The Vikings have now shifted to a more youth-oriented approach toward the defensive line. They drafted Caleb Banks at 18th overall and Domonique Orange at 82nd overall in the 2026 NFL Draft. Minnesota hopes that these two can be the long-term future of the interior defensive line in the Twin Cities.

Still, the word “hope” is carrying a lot of weight here. It’s all currently just a theory, and a hopeful hypothetical at that. A recent take from Bleacher Report highlights that fact.

Vikings’ Defensive Line Named “Weakest Link” of the Team

Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report recently named the defensive line the weakest part of the Vikings’ operation in 2026.

“The Vikings had to make some financial concessions this offseason and opted to part with defensive tackles Jonathan Allen and Javon Hargrave before trading edge-rusher Jonathan Greenard.