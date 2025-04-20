Vikings Top Candidate to Acquire 3-Time Pro Bowler, Round Out O-Line

The Minnesota Vikings have already invested heavily in revamping the interior of their offensive line, and more help could be coming after the NFL draft.

As of now, Minnesota has just four picks with which to add inexpensive rookie talent to its roster. The secondary is a priority and several prominent mock drafts project that the Vikings will use the No. 24 pick in the first round to add a cornerback.

In that scenario, the potential Super Bowl-contending franchise will become a primary candidate to look for another starting interior lineman via the trade market. The Pro Football & Sports Network named Cleveland offensive guard Wyatt Teller as the Browns‘ most likely trade chip post-draft, as well as the Vikings among the most likely partners for Teller in any upcoming deal.

“The 30-year-old Wyatt Teller would likely have strong trade value,” PFSN wrote on Friday, April 18. “The [Seattle] Seahawks and Vikings both ranked in the bottom five in pressures allowed from guards last year and could immediately plug Teller in as a starter.”

Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah worked for Browns GM Andrew Berry before taking over in Minnesota. The two continue to have a good relationship and have made multiple trades with one another over the past three years.

Vikings Have Spent Big on 4 Other Starting Spots Along Offensive Line

Minnesota already signed guard Will Fries and center Ryan Kelly in free agency to bolster the offensive line. The two were teammates for the past four years with the Indianapolis Colts, during which Kelly earned two his four career Pro Bowl selections.

Fries inked a five-year deal worth $88 million, while Kelly landed in Minnesota on a two-year deal worth $18 million total. They will join one of the better offensive tackle duos in the NFL in Christian Darrisaw and Brian O’Neill. The latter is on a five-year, $92.5 million contract, while Darrisaw is playing on a four-year deal worth $104 million.

Giving up a meaningful draft asset, presumably with the intention of extending Teller (who is entering the final season of his $57 million contract) is a sizable investment given how much money the Vikings have already spent on the unit. That said, Minnesota has $17.3 million in available salary cap space as of Sunday, and protecting second-year quarterback J.J. McCarthy is likely to remain a top priority as he has yet to take a snap in a regular-season NFL game.

Vikings Could Also Select Offensive Guard in NFL Draft

Aside from trade prospects, Minnesota could also look to add a guard via the draft and do so for considerably less money.

Mel Kiper Jr. predicted on April 15 in a three-round joint mock draft with his ESPN colleague Field Yates that Minnesota needs another offensive lineman badly enough that the franchise will select guard Donovan Jackson out of Ohio State with the 24th pick.

“The Vikings knew they had to address the interior this offseason and went out and signed guard Will Fries and center Ryan Kelly,” Kiper wrote. “But Jackson would represent an upgrade over Blake Brandel at the other guard spot. Jackson has some really strong movement traits.”