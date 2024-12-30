The Top 25 Most Overrated NFL Defensive Players of All Time

Defensive players in the NFL are often judged by flashy stats like sacks, tackles or interceptions, and they can find themselves unfairly lionized by the media or public perception. But stats and acclaim don’t always align with consistent, high-level production on the field.

Calling a player “overrated” isn’t about discrediting their career — it’s more about whether their accolades and reputations match their contributions on the field. Misplaced hype can obscure the achievements of lesser-known but more impactful players, skew Hall of Fame debates and even influence contract negotiations in a salary-cap-driven league.

The gap between a player’s reputation and actual performance often grows when metrics like missed tackles, coverage lapses or poor situational awareness are ignored in favor of more superficial stats.

By peeling back the layers of hype, we can better appreciate the nuances of defensive play in the NFL. Check out our picks for the 25 most overrated defensive players in league history:

25. Jonathan Vilma, Linebacker

The NFL‘s Defensive Rookie of the Year with the Jets in 2004, Jonathan Vilma posted decent tackle numbers over his career. But his influence was limited in key areas, especially in pass coverage and when it came to creating turnovers. He accumulated only 12 interceptions and 11 forced fumbles over his 10 years, numbers that fall short compared to many elite linebackers in the same era.

Vilma also missed several games during his later seasons due to recurring injuries, which hindered his ability to maintain the impact he had in his early career. The inconsistency caused by these physical setbacks meant that Vilma rarely had a season where he could consistently dominate, unlike other linebackers who remained productive and resilient for over a decade or more. His career ended with much more of a whimper than a bang, which is why he’s on this list.

24. Bud Dupree, Edge

In his best year with the Pittsburgh Steelers (2019), Bud Dupree recorded 11.5 sacks, yet it’s fair to wonder whether this success was due more to the presence of superstar T.J. Watt than anything else. Watt’s dominance drew double teams and endless attention from offensive lines, freeing Dupree up more.

Dupree’s transition to the Tennessee Titans in 2021 further illustrated his limitations. Signing a five-year, $82.5 million contract, the Titans invested heavily in Dupree, expecting him to elevate their pass-rushing capabilities. However, Dupree struggled with injuries and inconsistent play, recording only 3.0 sacks in his first season with Tennessee, failing to justify his substantial salary. Tennessee released him after just two seasons and he has bounced around since, most recently to the Los Angeles Chargers.

23. Nick Barnett, Linebacker

Part of the Green Bay Packers‘ Super Bowl 45 winning squad, Nick Barnett’s effectiveness as a linebacker was always a tad overblown. A solid tackler, his reliance on raw tackling ability rather than a more well-rounded skill set led to gaps in coverage and struggles against quicker, more agile running backs and tight ends. This limitation became evident in the Packers’ playoff matchups, where Barnett was often targeted by opposing quarterbacks, exploiting his vulnerability in coverage.

Over his 11 years in the league, Barnett managed only 12 interceptions and 6 forced fumbles, stats that highlight a lack of game-changing plays that teams expect from top-tier linebackers. Also, he was injured and did not play in the postseason during the Packers’ Super Bowl run in 2010, so while he’s unequivocally a Super Bowl champion, he didn’t make his mark in the big game itself.

22. Tyrann Mathieu, Safety

Known as the “Honey Badger,” defensive back Tyrann Mathieu has garnered significant acclaim throughout his NFL career for his versatility and playmaking abilities. But despite his knack for creating turnovers, Mathieu has been susceptible in pass coverage, occasionally giving up big plays due to lapses in technique or bad positioning. His vulnerabilities in coverage have particularly been exploited when facing elite quarterbacks savvy enough to exploit them.

Mathieu’s aggressive playing style, while leading to some highlight-worthy moments, has sometimes resulted in missed tackles and overcommitments. His career missed tackle percentage is 11.8%, per PFF, and his tendency to gamble for big plays can leave his team exposed.

21. Takeo Spikes, Linebacker

Former linebacker Takeo Spikes, who played for the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills, among others, spent 15 years in the NFL. Spikes’ stats, while impressive on the surface, don’t necessarily separate him from other linebackers who were impactful across all defensive aspects.

He logged over 1,400 tackles and 29 sacks in his 15 years, but 10 of those sacks came in two seasons, which shows his tendency to be a streaky player. Over his career, Spikes also hauled in 19 interceptions, a number that lags behind what many all-time greats at the position put up. His 15 forced fumbles are also modest for a linebacker who played in more than 200 games, showing a lack of dynamic turnover capability.

20. DeMeco Ryans, Linebacker

Now currently tearing it up as head coach of the Houston Texans, former LB DeMeco Ryans is often thought of as one of the best linebackers of his era. That may be a bit inflated. Another former Defensive Rookie of the Year (2006), Ryans was a reliable tackler and a capable player, but he lacked the game-changing instincts that separate good linebackers from truly elite ones. Ryans only recorded 13.5 sacks and 7 forced fumbles over his 10-year career.

His success rate was also notably lower in passing situations than it was against the run — he allowed nearly 75% of the passes thrown his way to be completed — which suggests Ryans was a bit more one-dimensional than some may think.

19. Jadeveon Clowney, Edge

The first overall pick in the 2014 NFL draft, Jadeveon Clowney had exceptional physical attributes and the high expectations that accompanied his entry into the league. But Clowney’s career has been marked by a failure to consistently deliver as a dominant pass rusher.

Throughout his career (11 years and counting), he has never finished with double-digit sacks in a season. His highest total was 9.5 sacks, a feat he accomplished in 2017 and 2023. This lack of elite production is the primary reason we put him on the list. In addition, Clowney’s career has been plagued by missed time and questions about his work ethic. He has only completed a full 16-game season twice (2017 and 2023) and has also missed significant time due to various injuries.

18. Albert Haynesworth, DT

In 2009, defensive tackle Albert Haynesworth signed a seven-year, $100 million deal with Washington, making him one of the highest-paid defensive players in the league at the time. Despite this substantial investment, his on-field contributions fell significantly short of expectations. Over two seasons with Washington, he appeared in just 20 games (12 starts). recording a mere 6.5 sacks and 42 tackles.

Haynesworth’s career also included incidents that called into question his sportsmanship and professionalism. Most notably, in 2006, while playing for the Titans, he was suspended for stomping on the head of Dallas Cowboys center Andre Gurode, an act that drew widespread condemnation and a five-game suspension. Another damning fact? Former teammate Chris Cooley described Haynesworth as an “awful human being,” suggesting that his primary motivation was financial gain rather than contributing to the team’s success.

17. Montez Sweat, Edge

Since the Chicago Bears traded for him mid-season in 2023, Montez Sweat’s performance has been up and down. He had a career-high 12.5 sacks that year, his first time netting double digits. Now in Year 6, he has only 3.5 sacks in eight games and has been missing time due to injury. After signing an extension with Chicago that nets him an average of $24.5 million per year, he’s simply not producing enough to earn that type of cash.

Also concerning is the way Sweat has failed to significantly impact high-stakes games. When facing stronger offensive lines or elite quarterbacks, Sweat has often been neutralized, failing to record significant pressure or game-changing plays. In several key matchups, including games against teams with stronger offensive tackles Sweat’s presence has been minimal.

16. Rashan Gary, Edge

While he possesses the athletic tools and still has a high ceiling, Rashan Gary has yet to consistently meet expectations since being drafted 12th overall by the Green Bay Packers in 2019. Unfortunately for Green Bay, Gary has shown a tendency to disappear in key moments, which has hurt his standing among the league’s top defenders.

Gary’s pass-rush win rate has also fluctuated, and though he has shown flashes of dominance, he has not maintained elite production year-round. His career-high in sacks came in 2021 with 9.5, which, while respectable, is not on par with other elite pass rushers who consistently post double-digit sack totals. He also hasn’t come close to that total since. Considering he’s making $24 million per year, it’s fair to call Gary one of the league’s most overrated — and overpaid — players.

15. Bart Scott, Linebacker

Playing on a legendary Baltimore Ravens defense that included Hall of Fame players such as Ray Lewis and Ed Reed, Bart Scott benefitted greatly from being a part of a well-oiled unit, which is still considered one of the best in NFL history. As a complementary piece, he thrived; however, once he moved to the New York Jets in 2009, his production did not significantly elevate the team’s defensive success.

A closer look at his stats also shows a player who, while effective, was never a game-wrecker. Scott never had more than 2 interceptions in any of his 11 seasons, showing a lack of big-play production that’s often required to be considered among the top linebackers. His career-high 92 tackles in 2006 also falls behind the production of premier linebackers who frequently surpassed the 100-tackle mark — something he did just one time.

14. James Laurinaitis, Linebacker

A former Ohio State standout, LB James Laurinaitis earns our No. 3 spot largely due to his overinflated tackling stats. His high tackle totals — he finished with over 100 tackles in each of his first seven seasons with the L.A. Rams — can partly be attributed to his role in defenses that were, for lack of a better word, porous. That ballooned his numbers when he didn’t necessarily contribute to meaningful defensive stops.

Tackle numbers, while impactful, can be misleading if they don’t come with significant stops on key downs, turnovers, or tackles for loss. Over his eight-year career, Laurinaitis accumulated only 16.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble and 10 interceptions. His run defense was also spotty. We also put Laurinaitis on the list due to the lack of versatility in his game.

13. Patrick Queen, Linebacker

A first-round pick by the Ravens in 2020, we think Patrick Queen is one of the most overrated linebackers currently in the league. Compared to other top LBs, Queen’s tackling inefficiency stands out. According to PFF, Queen’s career missed tackle percentage is 15.9. Elite players such as Fred Warner (11.5% missed tackle percentage) or Roquan Smith (7.2%) have demonstrated a far superior consistency in tackling. This gap highlights Queen’s inability to match up with the best at his position.

PFF also ranked Queen among the lowest-graded linebackers in pass coverage, a glaring weakness that opposing teams frequently exploit. In a league where elite LBs are expected to be reliable in pass defense, Queen’s persistent struggles highlight his limitations and underscore why he hasn’t lived up to his draft status.

12. Chase Young, Edge

Drafted second overall in 2020, Chase Young was touted as a generational talent expected to bring game-changing pressure off the edge. However, his performance has largely fallen short of these lofty expectations. In his rookie season, Young recorded 7.5 sacks, which is solid — but not exceptional or what’s expected from a top pick. He has equaled that total just once since, and has yet to surpass it in any of his five seasons in the league.

Young’s impact on his team’s defensive success has also been minimal compared to other pass rushers. His inability to consistently draw double teams or affect the quarterback on critical downs has limited his influence on the game, placing him a tier below the NFL’s premier pass rushers. While many edge defenders with high expectations, such as Nick Bosa or Myles Garrett, have made immediate and sustained impacts, Young has come nowhere near that level of play.

11. A.J. Hawk, Linebacker

Drafted fifth overall by the Packers in 2006, A.J. Hawk was expected to bring game-changing impact to the team’s defense, but he rarely delivered at a level comparable to other top linebackers of his era. His career was largely characterized by average to slightly above-average tackling numbers, with few standout statistics in critical defensive metrics. He managed only 9.5 sacks over his first four seasons, far below the production of other first-round LBs.

Over his 11-year career, Hawk tallied only 20 sacks and 9 interceptions, numbers that are modest for a player who was expected to be a dominant force in the NFL. By comparison, contemporaries such as Luke Kuechly and NaVorro Bowman had far more significant impacts despite playing fewer seasons, excelling in pass coverage and contributing more significantly in pressure situations. Hawk had over 100 tackles in five of his 11 seasons, which also pales in comparison to several contemporaries.

10. Eddie Jackson, Safety

Eddie Jackson’s early career with the Chicago Bears showcased his potential as a premier safety, highlighted by Pro Bowl selections in 2018 and 2019. Over his first three seasons, he amassed 10 interceptions and scored five defensive touchdowns, establishing a reputation as a playmaker and a ball hawk.

However, following his lucrative four-year, $58.4 million contract extension in 2020, Jackson’s performance metrics declined. Over the 2020 and 2021 seasons, he allowed eight TD passes, with opposing quarterbacks netting passer ratings of 140.5 and 132.3 when targeting him, per PFF. Notably, Jackson experienced a 30-game stretch without an interception, indicating a significant drop in his playmaking abilities. His career missed tackle percentage (14.4%) also leaves much to be desired.

9. Josh Norman, Cornerback

Josh Norman’s reputation as a top-tier NFL cornerback has often been scrutinized, largely because it’s fair to argue he has been a product of the defensive systems in which he played. During his tenure with the Carolina Panthers, Norman thrived in a zone-heavy scheme that capitalized on his instincts and ball-hawking abilities. Systems like these masked some of his deficiencies in man-to-man coverage, raising questions about his versatility and effectiveness outside of such a scheme.

After signing a lucrative contract with Washington in 2016, Norman’s performance failed to meet the high expectations set by his salary. Despite being one of the highest-paid cornerbacks in the league, his impact on Washington’s defense was limited, and he struggled to replicate the success he enjoyed in Carolina. Norman had nine INTs from 2014-2016, but managed just six picks in the seven seasons that followed.

8. Byron Jones, Cornerback

A first-round pick for the Dallas Cowboys in 2015, cornerback Byron Jones makes the list due to his lack of impact. A glaring issue was his limited interception record. Over a seven-season career, Jones snagged just four interceptions, a modest figure for a top-tier cornerback. And while premier corners should consistently generate turnovers, and Jones forced just nine in seven years.

His substantial contract with the Miami Dolphins in 2020, a five-year deal worth $82 million, also intensified scrutiny. Considering Jones’ career was marred by injuries after he cashed in — he missed the entire 2022 season due to recovery from Achilles surgery — it’s fair to question his durability and long-term value in relation to the deal. He never played a down after the 2022 season, another reason we included him here.

7. Rey Maualuga, Linebacker

Drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in the second round in 2009, LB Rey Maualuga entered the NFL with high expectations after a stellar college career at USC. While occasionally effective against the run, even that aspect of his game suffered from inconsistency once he hit the pros. Maualuga frequently over-pursued opposing running backs, missed tackles, or was caught out of position entirely. Despite his physicality, Maualuga only broke the 100-tackle mark once in his nine seasons, and he forced just 6 fumbles and netted 4.0 total sacks.

Maualuga’s limitations in pass coverage also made him a liability on the field, especially as the NFL began to evolve into a more pass-heavy league. His inability to cover effectively resulted in the Bengals often substituting him on passing downs, reducing his playing time in critical situations. He also played just one full season, displaying a lack of reliability that ultimately hurt him.

6. William “The Refrigerator” Perry, DT

Selected by the Chicago Bears in the first round in 1985, William Perry’s rookie season was marked memorable moments, notably his appearances as a fullback in goal-line situations, which captivated fans and media alike. The focus on his offensive novelty overshadowed his actual defensive contributions, though. Over his 10-year career, Perry had a modest 29.5 sacks in 138 games. He never forced a fumble, but he did fumble twice himself when running the ball.

Perry’s popularity was further amplified by his charismatic personality and the media’s fascination with his massive physique. Dubbed “The Refrigerator,” Perry’s celebrity status often led to an inflated perception of his on-field impact. Even within the team, there was skepticism about his role. Former Bears defensive coordinator Buddy Ryan initially viewed Perry as a “wasted draft-pick,” citing his lack of fitness and versatility on the D-line.

5. Ndamukong Suh, DT

Despite being the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history at the time of his 2015 contract with the Miami Dolphins — six years for $114 million with $60 million guaranteed — Ndamukong Suh’s on-field performance never matched the expectations set by such a lucrative deal. While he managed to start all 16 games in the 2015 season, recording 61 tackles and 6.0 sacks, these numbers fell short of justifying his record-breaking salary.

What’s more, Suh’s reputation for unsportsmanlike conduct has overshadowed his athletic achievements. Incidents such as the Thanksgiving Day game in 2011, where he stomped on Green Bay Packers guard Evan Dietrich-Smith, resulting in a two-game suspension without pay, have reinforced negative perceptions. He also never finished with double-digit sacks after netting 10.0 as a rookie in 2010.

4. Pacman Jones, Cornerback

Selected sixth overall by the Tennessee Titans in the 2005 NFL draft, Adam “Pacman” Jones was the first defensive player taken that year, setting high expectations for his professional career. However, over 12 NFL seasons, he recorded only 17 interceptions, averaging just over one interception per season — a modest stat for a player of his draft status. His career was also marred by multiple suspensions and legal troubles, which limited his availability and hindered his ability to consistently contribute to his teams.

Jones’s off-field behavior significantly impacted his career trajectory and reputation. His numerous legal issues, including arrests and suspensions, created distractions and led to missed playing time. Notably, he was suspended for the entire 2007 season due to violations of the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

3. Joey Bosa, Edge

Joey Bosa inked a five-year, $135 million contract extension with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2020, making him one of the NFL’s highest-paid defensive players. His output has not consistently matched his salary, though. While Bosa ranks high in pass-rush win rates, he has missed significant playing time each season, which limits his overall impact. Bosa’s frequent injuries mean that his high salary often goes toward missed games or lower production. He has accumulated over 10 sacks in just four of his nine seasons, largely because he has missed so much time.

Bosa’s weaknesses in run defense further compound his overrated status. Although primarily known for his pass-rushing prowess, Bosa has been less effective when tasked with stopping the run. According to PFF, his missed tackle percentage is relatively high (12.8), which highlights a tendency to overcommit or miss assignments when runners come his way. That’s why we have him so high on our list.

2. DeAngelo Hall, Cornerback

While cornerback DeAngelo Hall accumulated impressive career statistics, including 43 interceptions and 838 interception return yards, his performance was frequently marred by lapses in coverage and missed assignments. These inconsistencies undermined his reliability as a cornerback, and make him a tad overrated in our eyes.

His outspoken nature and tendency to engage in trash talk did not always translate into leadership or positive locker room influence, and his career trajectory included notable low points. Most notably, his brief tenure with the Raiders in 2008, where he was released after just eight games despite signing a lucrative contract, exemplifies this downturn and tendency to let his teams down.

1. Brian Bosworth, Linebacker

Brian “The Boz” Bosworth is the quintessential example of what a mismatch between hype and on-field production can look like. His success and flamboyant personality made him one of the most high-profile draft prospects of his time, leading to a 10-year, $11 million contract with the Seattle Seahawks in 1987, then the largest rookie deal in NFL history.

Upon entering the league, Bosworth struggled to adjust to the speed and skill of professional football. In his first two seasons, he recorded only 4.0 sacks and showed difficulty in pass coverage. He never registered another sack after his rookie campaign. Bosworth’s career was plagued by shoulder issues that eventually led to early retirement after just three seasons, a brief tenure that hardly justified his record-breaking contract. He never started more than 12 games in a season, and he wound up playing in just 24 games total.