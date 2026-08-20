A.J. Brown’s Latest Jalen Hurts Encounter After Patriots-Eagles Practice Turns Heads

The New England Patriots wrapped up their second day of joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday, and by all accounts, the Pats dominated much of the action throughout these two sessions. All eyes were on A.J. Brown to see how he would fare against his former team, and for the most part, he spent his time flexing his new connection with Drake Maye on his old teammates.

Brown’s tenure with the Eagles, while ultimately successful, was filled with drama, right up until the moment he was traded to the Patriots. Rumors have suggested that there is some bad blood between him and his former quarterback, Jalen Hurts, which is why their latest encounter after practice on Thursday quickly caught the attention of fans.

A.J. Brown, Jalen Hurts Link Up After Patriots-Eagles Joint Practice

During his time with Philadelphia, Brown helped elevate the team’s offense to become one of the best units in the league, while also turning himself into a top-five wide receiver in the process. And yet, things seemed to unravel last season, even though Brown caught 78 passes for 1,003 yards and seven touchdowns in 15 games of action.

Brown wasn’t shy in voicing his displeasure with his sporadic involvement in the passing game, and while he never officially requested a trade from the Eagles, it became clear throughout the offseason that he would welcome a move to a new team. The Patriots were the last team standing, and they ended up acquiring Brown in exchange for a 2028 first-round pick and a 2027 fifth-round pick in June.

While New England and Philly won’t square off during the regular season, the two sides had joint practices and a preseason clash scheduled with each other before Brown was traded. Everyone was curious to see how Brown would react to seeing his former teammates, and after practice wrapped up on Thursday, he was seen seeking out Hurts and embracing him before leaving the field.

“BREAKING: Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown have now talked since the WR was traded to the Patriots,” Brandon Lee Gowton of Bleeding Green Nation said in a post on X alongside a clip of the two embracing each other on the field.

A.J. Brown Moving on From Eagles Drama

Brown and Hurts certainly weren’t on the same page by the time his stint with the Eagles ended, but that doesn’t necessarily mean these two guys hate each other. Time heals all wounds, and based on this brief encounter, it seems like they are on good terms. At this stage of the game, though, that’s the last thing that matters for Brown.

Instead, he’s remained focused on developing his rapport with Maye, and as these battles with Philadelphia showed, this duo is going to be quite dangerous in 2026. It is unknown if the Patriots will play their starters in their preseason clash with the Eagles on Saturday, but if they do, look for Brown to get in one last lick on his former team before fully turning the page on his stint in Philly.