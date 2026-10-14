Star Bears Defender Suspended for Week 7 Matchup With Patriots

When the New England Patriots take on the Chicago Bears in Week 7, the Bears will be without one of their key defensive players. Edge rusher Montez Sweat has been suspended for two games for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing substance policy.

It’s unclear exactly what Sweat was taking. However, per the Chicago Tribune‘s Brad Biggs, he’ll miss the next two games.

A first-round pick in 2019, Sweat made the Pro Bowl back in 2023. That was the same season that he was traded from the Washington Commanders to the Bears. It was also his best year statistically, going for 12.5 sacks and 14 tackles for a loss.

Sweat is coming off another excellent season in 2025, with 10.0 sacks and 13 TFLs. That made him a major name to circle for opponents coming into the 2026 season. Still, he already has 2.0 sacks and 2 TFLs. So, this is a major pass rushing threat that quarterback Drake Maye and the Patriots won’t have to worry about in Week 7.

This Comes as the New England Patriots Battle Key Injuries

Any time an opponent is down a key pass rushing threat, it’s a break for the offensive line. That could be a massive deal for the Patriots, as injuries are taking their toll on the offensive line.

The most notable of those injuries is, of course, to Will Campbell. He got rolled up on in the win over the Las Vegas Raiders. It looked like a potentially major right knee injury. Luckily, it seems like he avoided a disastrous injury. Still, he’s expected to miss some time.

Per a recent report, Campbell is week-to-week. That may mean he’s back for Week 7 against the Bears. It may mean he’s not. Regardless, it’s a relief that the Bears will be down one of their best pass rushers.

The injuries don’t stop there. On the offensive line, Greg Van Roten, Mike Onwenu, and Marcus Bryant are all currently on IR. So, depth is being tested quickly.

The skill positions are being tested for the Patriots, too. Tight end Julian Hill suffered an injury in June and will miss the season. Wide receivers A.J. Brown and Mack Hollins have issues too. Brown has a high-ankle sprain, but is trying to get back soon, while Hollins has a calf injury.

Running back TreVeyon Henderson is the latest offensive star to go down. He has a high-ankle sprain and will miss multiple weeks.

First, the Patriots Need to Focus on the Jets

While the Bears will be down a key player in Week 7, that can’t be the focus of the Patriots for now. Right now, they need to be locked in on beating the New York Jets.

At 3-2, the Patriots are still one game behind the Buffalo Bills in the AFC East. The Jets are just one game further back than that, sitting at 2-3. On top of that, the Jets are coming off a win last week, with a solid defensive effort to beat the Cleveland Browns. So, this isn’t a game that the Patriots can overlook.

The Patriots are going to play host on Sunday. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. EST. It’s the last scheduled 1:00 p.m. EST kick for the Patriots until December 27th, when they play the Jets again.