Patriots Injury Update: RB TreVeyon Henderson Injury, Severity Revealed

During Sunday’s win over the Las Vegas Raiders, the New England Patriots lost a couple more stars along the offensive side of the ball. That included running back TreVeyon Henderson, who left after getting rolled up on while being tackled.

Now, the Patriots have learned the severity of that injury. Per Adam Schefter, Henderson has a high-ankle sprain. He’ll be out multiple weeks.

“Patriots RB TreVeyon Henderson suffered a high ankle sprain during Sunday’s win over the Raiders that now is expected to sideline him multiple weeks, per league sources,” Schefter wrote. “Henderson will not need surgery, and he is regarded as a quick healer, so the Patriots are hoping his return is sooner rather than later.”

If there is a bit of good news in that update, it’s that Henderson doesn’t need surgery. So, the hope is he’ll be back at some point soon.

TreVeyon Henderson Was Coming on Strong for the New England Patriots

One of the most important things for the Patriots on offense has been their backfield tandem of Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson. When operating at full capacity, it takes a lot of pressure off Drake Maye and the passing attack.

Still, Henderson started slow this season. That was after he suffered a minor injury in Training Camp, setting him back prior to the start of the season.

Henderson didn’t play at all in Week 1 for the Patriots and the offense struggled. The results were better in Week 2, when Henderson had 76 yards and 1 touchdown. He dropped to 8 touches for 23 yards in the Jaguars loss, though. He wasn’t great against the Bills, but the Patriots did get him 14 touches in the win.

For the season, Henderson has 42 carries for 163 yards and 1 touchdown. That’s 3.9 yards per attempt, down from 5.1 yards per attempt a season ago.

Injuries are Adding Up for the New England Patriots

There’s a lot to feel good about for the New England Patriots. In particular, on the offensive side of the ball. Henderson is just the latest player to go down.

The Patriots are also dealing with issues at wide receiver. A.J. Brown has been down with his own high-ankle sprain since Week 1. Then, Mack Hollins suffered a calf injury during the win over the Buffalo Bills. The hope is that Brown can get back on the field soon, but it’s still unclear when he’ll be back.

On the offensive line, Will Campbell went down with his own injury. The former first-round left tackle got rolled up on. It appeared that he suffered another right knee injury.

“We’ll see how the week goes,” Vrabel said of Campbell. “We’ll get him looked at and continue to rehab. Wasn’t able to finish the game. I don’t know how much time he’ll miss – if he’ll be back towards the end of the week or will be back Wednesday. But we’ll take it day by day and see how he feels tomorrow, see what he does Wednesday and keep you updated on the injury report.”

On top of all of that, Rhamondre Stevenson suffered his own knee injury against the Bills. He was able to play a week later, but isn’t entirely healthy. So, running back depth is getting tested for the Patriots.