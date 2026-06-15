Patriots Trade Rumors: Where Kayshon Boutte Stands Following Minicamp

With much of the focus this offseason centered around the wide receiver room, it quickly became clear that the New England Patriots may need to trade someone away. The seemingly clear candidate for that was Kayshon Boutte.

As rumors grew, Boutte stepped away from the team, missing voluntary workouts while he looked for clarity about his future. However, he’d return for Mandatory Minicamp, avoiding a fine.

Boutte was extremely limited in Minicamp, though. He work with the second-string offense for the first couple days of Minicamp. Then, on the final day of Minicamp, he wasn’t a part of team drills at all. Despite all of that, he publicly would say he wants to stay with the Patriots.

“I want to be in New England for the rest of my career,” Boutte said, per Dan Roche of WBZ-TV. “I’ve enjoyed it out here. Been here three years … I call this home; this is my new home.”

Where Kayshon Boutte and the New England Patriots Stand Now

Through all of this, it does look like the New England Patriots and Kayshon Boutte are headed for a divorce. ESPN’s Dan Graziano even recently reported that the Patriots have taken calls on him.

Despite all of that, Mike Reiss would report that Boutte played well during Minicamp. He wrote, “Fourth-year receiver Kayshon Boutte didn’t miss a beat after electing to stay away from voluntary practices. He looked like one of the best receivers on the field in the first practice of mandatory minicamp.”

Part of the logic behind Boutte as a trade candidate is that he’s going into the final year of his rookie contract. So, he’ll need some kind of contract extension to stay long-term. Otherwise, he may walk in free agency for nothing anyway.

Still, he and Drake Maye have an excellent connection. In the two years he’s played with Maye. Over the last two seasons, Boutte has 76 receptions for 1,140 yards and 9 touchdowns. So, there is also a good argument that the Patriots should extend him and trade away another receiver instead.

“At the end of the day, it is going to be what’s best for me, whether that’s here or somewhere else,” Boutte said. “I hope it’s here, but we’ll see how it goes.”

Patriots Insider Warns About Potential Return in Trade for Boutte

Given the production that Kayshon Boutte has been good for over the past couple of seasons, it’s safe to bet the Patriots will want some decent return for him in a trade. That’s easier said than done, though.

Patriots insider Doug Kyed warned that the Patriots may only be able to get around a fifth-round pick for Boutte. Given how well he’s played in this offense and alongside Drake Maye, that may not be worth it to the Patriots in exchange for another full season of production.

“Ultimately, it wouldn’t be shocking if Boutte was traded, but I feel as though it would be disappointing if all the Patriots can do is recoup their 2027 fifth-round pick,” Kyed wrote.

Considering the Patriots sent a first-round pick and a fifth-round pick for A.J. Brown, that kind of trade would be a way of recouping one of the picks they sent to the Philadelphia Eagles. Whether or not that’s enough to justify trading him, however, is up for debate.