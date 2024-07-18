Patriots ‘Freight Train’ Tabbed as Team’s ‘Non-QB MVP’

The rebuilding New England Patriots may only go as far as quarterbacks Jacoby Brissett and Drake Maye can take them, but defensive tackle Christian Barmore is equally as valuable.

That’s the view of Jordy McElroy of Patriots Wire. He chose Barmore for a list of “Every NFL team’s non-QB MVP heading into 2024 season,” put together by Touchdown Wire’s Alyssa Barbieri.

McElroy pointed out “there’s a reason why the Patriots gave defensive tackle Christian Barmore the largest non-Tom Brady contract in franchise history. He was a moving freight train along the defensive front in 2023 with 8.5 sacks, six pass deflections and one forced fumble.”

Barmore’s performances last season have him ticketed for stardom, so McElroy believes “it won’t be much longer before he is talked about as one of the best defensive tackles in the NFL. Not even the putrid offensive play in New England can dim this 24-year-old’s shine.”

The vivid reference to a “putrid” offense is a reminder of why the Patriots signed Brissett in free agency and made Maye the third-overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft. This team needs better quarterback play, but its reliance on an already stingy defense arguably makes Barmore more valuable than both signal-callers.

Christian Barmore Vital to Patriots’ Biggest Strength

It’s all change at football’s most important position, but defense is still likely to keep the Patriots competitive this season. That’s where the talent is, while first-year head coach Jerod Mayo’s background is on that side of the ball.

Mayo needs another dominant season from Barmore. No.90 was a feature in opposing backfields in 2023, consistently wrecking both phases of offenses.

The maturation in his game showed up in more stubborn performances against the run. Like when Barmore snuffed out Josh Jacobs and the Las Vegas Raiders’ ground game in Week 6, a disruptive showing highlighted by Brian Hines of SB Nation’s Pats Pulpit.

Raw power has always been the driving force of Barmore’s game, but he has begun showcasing some nuance as a pass-rusher. A more refined rush plan helped the 24-year-old record a career-high 8.5 sacks last season.

One of Barmore’s best QB takedowns was this one on Russell Wilson against the Denver Broncos in Week 16.

Barmore is the engine up front who will make the Patriots defense go in 2024. He could use some help, one reason why the Patriots should agree a new deal with a big man over the ball.

Yet, even without any reinforcements, Barmore figures to be a menace for opposing teams, but that doesn’t mean he’s the only viable non-QB MVP on the roster.

Patriots Have Other Non-QB MVP Candidates

Perhaps the most obvious among Barmore’s rivals for non-QB value recognition is running back Rhamondre Stevenson. The latter should be the catalyst for an offense that still figures to lean heavily on the running game, especially since Maye isn’t ready to start right away.

It makes sense for Stevenon to be the featured skill player in new coordinator Alex Van Pelt’s offense. The former Cleveland Browns play-caller uses a scheme reliant on a zone-based running game, coupled with big receivers dominating outside the numbers, something a rookie wideout could handle well.

Returning to Barmore’s unit, a defensive back now considered among the league’s elite at his position could be most valuable. So could a recovering shutdown cornerback, who’s likely to be invaluable in an AFC East division populated by elite receivers like Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and Garrett Wilson.

The Patriots’ go-to player for this season is more likely to operate on defense. Barmore is the strongest candidate, but Mayo will be counting on Maye eventually helping the Pats follow form and have their fortunes tied to their starting quarterback.