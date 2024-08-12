Patriots Urged to Add ‘Heavy-Handed’ Edge Amid Matthew Judon Trade Interest

T

he New England Patriots are already fielding calls from teams interested in trading for Pro Bowl edge-rusher Matthew Judon, and a deal would be easier to facilitate if the Pats signed Super Bowl winner Frank Clark as a replacement.

“Depth on the edge could be better,” according to Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine. He names Clark as a fit because the veteran “is a heavy-handed pass-rusher who can still play the run well when he’s healthy. That health is a big question with a history of injuries at 31 years. Still, it might be worth bringing him in and seeing what he can do.”

Rolling the dice on Clark staying healthy is worth the risk because the former Seattle Seahawks, Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos pass-rusher is a game-changer at his best. Instead, Clark is a versatile quarterback hunter who can create pressure from the outside or along the interior.

Being able to attack protection as a standup rusher or put his hand down as a traditional defensive end means Clark could seamlessly replace what Judon offers the Patriots’ hybrid front schemes.

Patriots Could Revive Frank Clark’s Career

Steady disruption from various spots once defined Clark’s career, but the production has dried up in recent years. Clark didn’t log a sack last season, despite spending time with both the Broncos and Seahawks.

The nine-year pro also hasn’t recorded double-digit sacks in a season since notching a career-high 13 in Seattle back in 2018. There’s been a decline, but Clark still possesses core traits all gifted pass-rushers share.

Traits like an ultra-quick takeoff, something highlighted by Aaron Day of DLineVids in 2022.

Clark is also effective when lining up as a de facto defensive tackle. His ability to collapse the inside of the pocket would be invaluable to the Patriots after losing star interior lineman Christian Barmore indefinitely.

Being without Barmore will take some of the oomph out of New England’s pass rush. The Pats capacity for generating pressure will be weakened further if Judon is traded and not replaced.

Matthew Judon Drawing Interest

Judon has been the subject of a ton of interest on the trade market. Specifically, “Multiple teams have inquired about trading for pass rusher Matthew Judon amid his contract stalemate with the #Patriots,” per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Multiple teams have inquired about trading for pass rusher Matthew Judon amid his contract stalemate with the #Patriots, per sources. Judon is due $6.5M in the final year of his deal. New England made a contract offer to Judon this summer, which Judon did not accept. pic.twitter.com/fEfeNBVxwo — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) August 12, 2024

Fowler’s reference to Judon’s contract situation explains why No. 9 is in such high demand. Even the player himself doesn’t belief his future with the Patriots can be resolved.

Judon can still be an asset for any team. The four-time Pro Bowler is a proven commodity who dominates pass protection when healthy.

A biceps injury ended Judon’s 2023 campaign prematurely, but the 31-year-old still has two double-digit sack campaigns to his credit in the last three years. Replacing Judon’s production wouldn’t be easy, but the cupboard is hardly bare at the edges of the Pats’ front seven.

Not when Josh Uche, who has thrived in a situational role, is still on hand. Uche is joined by Anfernee Jennings, a stout run defender, but somebody who still knows how to set the edge on passing downs.

Adding Clark and his established track record to the mix keep pressure levels high and make it easier to cash in on Judon for some decent compensation.