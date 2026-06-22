Former Patriots QB Brian Hoyer Shared His Overall Ranking for Drake Maye

Going into his third NFL season, New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye gave the world plenty of reason to be excited about him moving forward. Still, even coming off an MVP runner-up campaign, there are some question where Maye ranks among the NFL’s top quarterbacks.

Certainly, there are those who doubt Maye can replicate his 2025 season in 2026. Brian Hoyer isn’t one of those people.

Now retired after a career that spanned from 2009 to 2023 and had three stops with the Patriots, Hoyer has been very open about how highly he thinks of Maye. He even recently ranked him second among all NFL quarterbacks, with Maye coming in second.

In total, that list started with Matthew Stafford, before going into Maye. That’s the one-two for the MVP last season. After that, Hoyer has Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, and a tie between Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow for fifth.

“The reason I go with Drake second is not only what he did last year, but what I’m hearing coming out of Patriots camp right now,” Hoyer said on Sirius XM NFL Radio. “A.J. Brown was talking about Drake taking over the meeting room. I was in a room with a guy who did that every day — Tom Brady — and when a quarterback takes ownership like that it can take it to the next level.”

It’s high praise, but the vision is there for Maye, particularly if he can build on his 2025 season.

Why Drake Maye Should Improve for the New England Patriots in 2026

In his first season playing for offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, Drake Maye took an extraordinary jump. Now, he’s going into his second season working with McDaniels, which is the first time since 2021 and 2022, as a freshman and sophomore at North Carolina, when he’ll have the same coordinator two seasons in a row.

Keeping that in mind, veteran tight end Hunter Henry recently had a bold prediction for Maye. In particular, that he’ll take another massive jump as he learns the system for the New England Patriots.

“I think the underrated thing he has this year is obviously going into Year 2 in the system is big,” Henry recently said. “This system demands a lot on the quarterback position. To have a whole offseason to be in the same scheme and really build on what he did last year, I’m excited to see the jump and progress he can make on a day-to-day basis.”

On the way to a Super Bowl appearance last year, Maye completed 72% of his passes for 4,394 yards and 31 touchdowns. He also rushed for 450 yards and 4 touchdowns on the ground. It’s hard to imagine how much better any quarterback could be from that performance.

A.J. Brown Spoke Out About Drake Maye

One major help for Drake Maye this season is a true top wide receiver in A.J. Brown. Already, the pair have been working on their connection, and Brown praised Maye back in Minicamp.

“The talent speaks for itself. You know, he can make any throw. But I think what’s more impressive to me is he knows what he’s doing. To be that young and to understand the defense and to understand every little check — the hots, the blitz and all those things — so young and so fast. It’s very impressive,” Brown said.

“I really admire that. He knows what he’s talking about. He demands everybody else to know as well. And he’s a true leader. He’s a true leader of men. It’s crazy to see at a young age.”

At the end of Brown’s time with the Philadelphia Eagles, there were concerns about his relationship with quarterback Jalen Hurts. He’ll look to have a better relationship now with the Maye.