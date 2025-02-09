Patriots Named Fit to Sign Commanders WR on ‘Fake Money’ Deal

Adding help at wide receiver is an obvious priority for the New England Patriots this offseason, and the cap-rich franchise can add Washington Commanders “downfield” threat Dyami Brown on a team-friendly contract loaded with so-called “fake money.”

That doesn’t mean the Pats are going to short the wideout. Instead, The 33rd Team’s Ian Valentino believes “Brown is the perfect player that teams can offer a huge contract filled with fake money that only conveys performance-based incentives. Think of Gabe Davis’ deal with Jacksonville as a reference.”

Valentino’s belief is based on how “Brown’s downfield explosiveness and youth (25 years old) are huge positives in a market flooded with aged veterans on the downswing.”

The straight-line speed Brown possesses is at a “constant premium,” so the Patriots would be acquiring an invaluable trait for a pedestrian passing game in need of expansion.

Provided he was paired with an established veteran owning a track record of prolific production, signing Brown would be one of the smarter moves made in 2025 NFL free agency.

Dyami Brown’s a Receiver on the Rise

Brown is a receiver on the rise after some breakout performances in the playoffs. He averaged 16.4 yards on 14 receptions and became a go-to big-play target for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Jayden Daniels.

Their rapport was based on Brown’s ability to stretch the field vertically. That’s something the Patriots lack after producing a mere 34 completions of 20-plus yards, including just three of 40 or more, and both tallies were the joint-fewest in the league.

The trend can’t continue when young Patriots quarterback Drake Maye has elite arm talent. He would welcome Brown’s flair for getting open in the deep third, like for this catch over two defenders against the Detroit Lions in the Divisional Round.

This play is typical of the contributions Brown could make as a deep threat and after-catch playmaker with more reps. He ran only 10 deep routes during the regular season, per Player Profiler, but Brown still averaged 7.3 yards after catch per reception, according to Pro Football Reference.

The numbers and his obvious potential would make Brown an upgrade over Patriots incumbent Kayshon Boutte. Maye built some chemistry with Boutte last season, but 2024 draft picks Ja’Lynn Polk and Javon Baker both failed to make the grade.

If the Patriots aren’t sold on their existing perimeter receivers, Brown would be a bargain.

Commanders WR a Bargain for Patriots

As Valentino pointed out, Brown is a logical candidate for the type of contract former Buffalo Bills receiver Gabriel Davis received last offseason. Davis got a deal fronted with a lot of guaranteed money and voidable years, according to Spotrac.com’s Michael Ginnitti.

The contract has the Jacksonville Jaguars set to pay Davis “a base salary of $1,500,000, a signing bonus of $10,000,000 and a workout bonus of $500,000, while carrying a cap hit of $6,494,117 and a dead cap value of $20,300,000,” in 2025.

Brown played his way to earning a pay bump this year, but Spotrac.com still only projects him to fetch $1.9 million on a one-year deal. That would be a snip for the Patriots, but if Brown’s agents drive a hard bargain, loading any contract with payments only due if certain performance incentives are met would be a smart move.

Both options would leave the Pats free to still trade for a former Super Bowl MVP and make room for his lucrative contract.