‘Small-School’ Draft Star Is What ‘The Patriots Want’

Doubling down on reinforcements for a rebuilding offensive line is a smart strategy for the New England Patriots in the 2025 NFL draft, especially if they can snag a “small-school” star who fits what they want up front.

The prospect is question is Sacramento State’s Jackson Slater. He “is the sort of developmental prospect the Patriots want — small-school guard who might be better snapping in the NFL,” according to ESPN’s Ben Solak.

Slater would be a second or third day pick, but he’d also be a follow up to what the Patriots do in Round 1. Solak’s scenario has general manager Eliot Wolf and head coach Mike Vrabel using the fourth-overall pick to take LSU offensive tackle Will Campbell off the board.

While there are doubts about whether Campbell’s physical dimensions are suited to the next level, Solak believes the Pats might not have much choice about which direction they go on the opening day.

‘Small-School’ Lineman Fits Patriots Profile

Versatility and toughness define Slater’s upside. He’s the kind of mid- to late-round prospect the Patriots have long built their O-lines around.

It’s also a policy Vrabel followed when he was in charge of the Tennessee Titans. He turned unheralded prospects like undrafted free agent Aaron Brewer and 2022 third-round pick Nicholas Petit-Frere into starters.

Slater could follow a similar path with Vrabel’s Patriots. He spent a lot of time at left guard for the Hornets, but the 6-foot-3, 311-pounder also projects as a center in the NFL.

The former FCS stud spent time over the ball at this year’s Senior Bowl. Slater produced some impressive reps, including this one against draft-eligible defensive tackle Walter Nolen, a potential first-rounder, highlighted by Alexandre Castro of SB Nation’s Field Gulls.

Center remains a question mark for the Patriots, even after they signed Garrett Bradbury in free agency to replace David Andrews. Bradbury doesn’t convince everybody, so Slater would at least provide solid depth as another pivot, while he could even play his way onto the field as a guard on a left side still in a state of flux.

The need for new bodies on the left is still most likely to inform the Patriots’ strategy in Round 1.

Patriots Still Tipped to Go Left Tackle First

Solak believes Wolf and Vrabel should “prioritize the offensive line over a wide receiver.” It’s a reasonable argument after they added All-Pro Stefon Diggs in free agency as a natural WR1 for would-be franchise quarterback Drake Maye.

What Maye needs more than another receiver is a competent blindside protector. Campbell is the most likely pick, despite concerns about his arm length, worries not shared by Vrabel.

Solak also thinks Campbell “is clearly the top prospect over Armand Membou (Missouri), and the Patriots shouldn’t care if he fails at tackle given his limited arm length.”

Others aren’t quite as convinced and believe there is a better option for the problem spot on New England’s roster. An option they can take even if it means trading back in the first round.

Taking a prominent left tackle off the board then adding a natural interior mauler like Slater would be a win-win for a new Patriots program intent on rebuilding from the trenches up.