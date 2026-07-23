Patriots Tied to Veteran Super Bowl Champion for Emergency Edge Rusher Help

Just ahead of Training Camp for the New England Patriots, the team still has a major concern. Edge rusher looks like a position that needs to be addressed.

Edge rusher was a point of weakness for the Patriots in 2025. Then, K’Lavon Chaisson left in free agency, to be replaced by Dre’Mont Jones. The team would later go on to draft Gabe Jacas in the second round of the NFL Draft, but he still hasn’t signed with the team. So, there are plenty of experts who believe that New England still needs help.

One possible solution, according to Jordy McElroy of Patriots Wire, is to sign Kyle Van Noy. A veteran who won two Super Bowls with the Patriots during the Bill Belichick era, this would make for his third stint with the franchise.

Why the New England Patriots Could Sign Kyle Van Noy

If the New England Patriots were to sign Kyle Van Noy, it wouldn’t be the kind of move that reshapes the Super Bowl race. He’s not that kind of edge rusher at this point in his career. Still, there’s plenty of value in bringing in a veteran who adds depth and still has something left in the tank.

“Kyle Van Noy returning to New England would ultimately be a feel-good move for the franchise, considering he won two Super Bowls with the team,” McElroy wrote. “Even at 35 years old, Van Noy has some juice left to help a team. It was only in 2024 that he registered a career-high 12.5 sacks with the Baltimore Ravens.”

Van Noy spent his last three seasons with the Ravens. That saw him play in 15 games last season, making 2.0 sacks and 4.0 tackles for a loss. That was, as McElroy noted, a year removed from his best individual season statistically. In 2024, Van Noy was a Pro Bowl selection with 12.5 sacks and 14.0 tackles for a loss.

From 2016 to 2019, then again in 2021, Van Noy played for the Patriots. It was in that first run when he helped the Patriots beat the Atlanta Falcons and Los Angeles Rams for Super Bowl wins. So, there would certainly be fans ready to welcome him back to Gillette Stadium.

Of course, the Patriots do have other options, too. The Patriots were encouraged to trade for New York Giants edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux earlier in the offseason. Then, they’ve also been connected to Jadeveon Clowney, who previously played for head coach Mike Vrabel.

Patriots HC Mike Vrabel Dismissed the Need at Edge Rusher

Back in June, Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel was asked about what seems like an obvious need at edge rusher. However, publicly at least, Vrabel didn’t necessarily agree. Instead, he insisted he’s happy with who the Patriots have in the building.

“No… that’s a good group. I’m excited about adding Dre [Jones], the development of [Elijah] Ponder and [Bradyn] Swinson, added [Jesse] Luketa and some young guys,” Vrabel said.

There is something to be said about a group that has had the chance to both get healthy over the course of an offseason and develop its talent over the course of the offseason. Still, that’s a difficult thing to see at this point in the offseason, and it wouldn’t hurt to add depth to that group.