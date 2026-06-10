Patriots Trade Rumors: Setting Potential Disappointing Return for Kayshon Boutte

All of a sudden, it’s a very crowded wide receiver room for the New England Patriots. That’s headlined by newcomers A.J. Brown and Romeo Doubs, which will likely leave a longer tenured wide receiver out in the cold.

By most accounts, it’s Kayshon Boutte who the Patriots are going to be moving on from at some point. Those rumors led to Boutte skipping OTAs before finally returning to the team during Mandatory Minicamp.

As the Patriots get back to practicing, Doug Kyed of The Boston Herald shared some insight into the team’s plans at wide receiver. There, he believes that Mack Hollins and Kyle Williams are nearly locks to make the roster. That would make Boutte a fifth wide receiver. However, given that this is the final year of his contract, it might make some sense if he were traded to make room for a younger player.

There’s a trick to that, though. Kyed noted that sending Boutte for a Day 3 pick, like a fifth-round pick, may not be worth losing the 2026 season with Boutte for the Patriots.

“Ultimately, it wouldn’t be shocking if Boutte was traded, but I feel as though it would be disappointing if all the Patriots can do is recoup their 2027 fifth-round pick,” Kyed wrote.

One thing that is abundantly clear is that Boutte has thrived when playing with Drake Maye. After a very quiet rookie season, he’s taken off in the two years he’s played with Maye. Over the last two seasons, Boutte has 76 receptions for 1,140 yards and 9 touchdowns.

The New England Patriots are Receiving Calls on Kayshon Boutte

Prior to Mandatory Minicamp beginning, ESPN’s Dan Graziano shared what he knew about the Kayshon Boutte situation. That’s that the New England Patriots are receiving calls on Boutte, and he’s still a likely future trade.

“Boutte has been productive in a part-time role for the Patriots, catching nine touchdowns over the past two seasons. He turned 24 last month. The 2023 sixth-round pick has just one year left on his contract at $3.674 million, and the acquisitions of A.J. Brown and Romeo Doubs might just make things too crowded in New England’s wide receiver room,” Graziano wrote.

“The Patriots have received calls on Boutte and likely will continue to do so. And as always, unless and until we see a contract extension, we’re justified in wondering whether the player is in the team’s long-term plans. The Raiders and Commanders stand out as two teams that could still use help at wide receiver.”

Kayshon Boutte Wants to be with the Patriots

At one point, it had been reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter that Kayson Boutte was open to being traded by the Patriots. He also noted at that time that he expects a trade to come this summer.

However, Boutte recently seemed to dismiss this report, saying that he wanted to spend his entire career with the Patriots.

“I want to be in New England for the rest of my career,” Boutte said, per Dan Roche of WBZ-TV. “I’ve enjoyed it out here. Been here three years … I call this home; this is my new home.”

At the very least, it’s the right attitude to publicly take for Boutte. A trade looks likely, but it’s not a guarantee by any stretch of the imagination, particularly if the Patriots can’t get what they see as fair value back for him.