Patriots Trade Scenario Beats AFC East Rival to Ravens All-Pro

Adding a fresh face to the depth chart at tight end is far from a priority for the New England Patriots, but the chance to beat an AFC East rival to an All-Pro may be too good to pass up. Especially if a reasonably priced trade would equip returning offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels with all he needs to run one of his favorite personnel sets.

Putting one over on the New York Jets has been a happy habit for the Pats, and they could repeat the trick by bringing to life a trade scenario involving Baltimore Ravens starter Mark Andrews.

The deal would have the Patriots send a third-round pick in the 2026 NFL draft to the AFC North outfit for Andrews. He’d join incumbent veterans Austin Hooper and Hunter Henry to recreate the multiple tight end groupings McDaniels once made a core part of offense in New England.

Dealing for Andrews would also thwart the Jets, who’ve been named a “dream” destination for the three-time Pro Bowler. Andrews has the pedigree to further boost a burgeoning supporting cast around second-year quarterback Drake Maye, provided the Ravens standout can bounce back from a disappointing end to last season.

Mark Andrews Trade Would Be Welcome News for Josh McDaniels

He already has Henry, Hooper and a pair of undfrafted rookies with niche skills, but McDaniels would surely welcome a player with Andrews’ track record. Seven mostly stellar years with the Ravens have included two seasons with double-digit touchdown catches, as well as a 107-reception campaign in 2021.

Andrews remains a prolific target between the numbers and inside the red zone. The 6-foot-5, 250-pounder is also capable blocker with decent move skills.

In other words, Andrews is a complete tight end a creative play-caller like McDaniels could use in a myriad of ways. It’s how McDaniels constructed and called multiple tight end packages involving Aaron Hernandez, Rob Gronkowski, Martellus Bennett, and Dwayne Allen, among others.

Putting Andrews into the mix would make the two-tight end set the go-to formation for the Patriots. A look that makes things easier for Maye and also puts more brawn on the field for a running game needing to return to power-based roots.

All of those things are worth sacrificing an early-round pick next year to acquire, but the Patriots could be getting a player entering the downside of a glittering career.

Patriots Not Done Adding Targets Around Drake Maye

They signed Stefon Diggs and Mack Hollins in free agency, before using a third-round choice to draft Kyle Williams, but the Patriots are still on the lookout for more dynamic pass-catchers. At least based on their interest in one of Andrews’ teammates with the Ravens.

That trade didn’t happen, and nor was a generation-changing offer enough to land a Super Bowl-winning wideout on the veteran market. Working out a deal to bring Andrews to Gillette Stadium would make up for the near-misses and put more bluechip playmaking potential at Maye’s disposal.

The trade can also offer Andrews the chance to prove a point after the way last season ended. Specifically, when the normally sure-handed receiver let what should have been the game-tying two-point conversion slip through his grasp against the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Playoffs.

Andrews continues to come to terms with the disappointment, but the best way to put it behind him is to remind the doubters he’s still one of the best in the league at his position. The Patriots offer him a better opportunity to stay a prime target than the Ravens, who are becoming more reliant on younger athletes like Rashod Bateman, Zay Flowers and Isaiah Likely.