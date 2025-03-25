Giants End Aaron Rodgers Wait With $10.5 Million QB Deal

The New York Giants officially won’t be signing Aaron Rodgers in 2025 NFL free agency, not after adding a second proven veteran to their evolving quarterback depth chart.

Big Blue followed the deal to sign 31-year-old Jameis Winston by agreeing terms on a contract with Russell Wilson on Tuesday, March 25. It’s a contract “worth up to $21 million, including $10.5 million guaranteed,” according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Wilson’s arrival on starter’s money ends any speculation about Rodgers. As recently, as Monday, the Giants were “still waiting on” the four-time NFL MVP to make a decision about his next destination following a good visit with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Wilson’s former employers, per Schefter’s colleague Jordan Raanan.

Rodgers is no longer in the frame, but the question now becomes what does Wilson’s arrival mean for the Giants’ plans in this year’s draft?

