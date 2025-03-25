Hi, Subscriber

Giants End Aaron Rodgers Wait With $10.5 Million QB Deal

  • 2 Shares
  • Updated
Aaron Rodgers
Getty
The New York Giants put an end to their wait for Aaron Rodgers.

The New York Giants officially won’t be signing Aaron Rodgers in 2025 NFL free agency, not after adding a second proven veteran to their evolving quarterback depth chart.

Big Blue followed the deal to sign 31-year-old Jameis Winston by agreeing terms on a contract with Russell Wilson on Tuesday, March 25. It’s a contract “worth up to $21 million, including $10.5 million guaranteed,” according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Wilson’s arrival on starter’s money ends any speculation about Rodgers. As recently, as Monday, the Giants were “still waiting on” the four-time NFL MVP to make a decision about his next destination following a good visit with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Wilson’s former employers, per Schefter’s colleague Jordan Raanan.

Rodgers is no longer in the frame, but the question now becomes what does Wilson’s arrival mean for the Giants’ plans in this year’s draft?

This article will be updated.

James Dudko covers the New York Giants, Washington Commanders, New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens for Heavy.com. He has covered the NFL and world soccer since 2011, with bylines at FanSided, Prime Time Sports Talk and Bleacher Report before joining Heavy in 2021. More about James Dudko

Read More
,

New York Giants Players

Paulson Adebo's headshot P. Adebo
Deonte Banks's headshot D. Banks
Daniel Bellinger's headshot D. Bellinger
Dane Belton's headshot D. Belton
Ross Blacklock's headshot R. Blacklock
Chris Board's headshot C. Board
Brian Burns's headshot B. Burns
Elijah Chatman's headshot E. Chatman
D.J. Davidson's headshot D. Davidson
Tommy DeVito's headshot T. DeVito
Victor Dimukeje's headshot V. Dimukeje
Greg Dulcich's headshot G. Dulcich
Cory Durden's headshot C. Durden
Jermaine Eluemunor's headshot J. Eluemunor
Joshua Ezeudu's headshot J. Ezeudu
Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles's headshot D. Flannigan-Fowles
Cor'Dale Flott's headshot C. Flott
Bryce Ford-Wheaton's headshot B. Ford-Wheaton
Stone Forsythe's headshot S. Forsythe
Tomon Fox's headshot T. Fox
Graham Gano's headshot G. Gano
Elijah Garcia's headshot E. Garcia
Jamie Gillan's headshot J. Gillan
Chauncey Golston's headshot C. Golston
Eric Gray's headshot E. Gray
Art Green's headshot A. Green
Tre Hawkins's headshot T. Hawkins
Jevon Holland's headshot J. Holland
Bryan Hudson's headshot B. Hudson
James Hudson's headshot J. Hudson
Lil'Jordan Humphrey's headshot L. Humphrey
Jalin Hyatt's headshot J. Hyatt
Theo Johnson's headshot T. Johnson
Dyontae Johnson's headshot D. Johnson
Anthony Johnson's headshot A. Johnson
Nic Jones's headshot N. Jones
Casey Kreiter's headshot C. Kreiter
Jake Kubas's headshot J. Kubas
Dexter Lawrence's headshot D. Lawrence
Raheem Layne's headshot R. Layne
Jeremiah Ledbetter's headshot J. Ledbetter
Chris Manhertz's headshot C. Manhertz
Jude McAtamney's headshot J. McAtamney
Micah McFadden's headshot M. McFadden
Dante Miller's headshot D. Miller
Jimmy Morrissey's headshot J. Morrissey
Darius Muasau's headshot D. Muasau
Malik Nabers's headshot M. Nabers
Evan Neal's headshot E. Neal
Tyler Nubin's headshot T. Nubin
Rakeem Nunez-Roches's headshot R. Nunez-Roches
Bobby Okereke's headshot B. Okereke
Zach Pascal's headshot Z. Pascal
Andru Phillips's headshot D. Phillips
Jordon Riley's headshot J. Riley
Roy Robertson-Harris's headshot R. Robertson-Harris
Wan'Dale Robinson's headshot W. Robinson
Casey Rogers's headshot C. Rogers
Jon Runyan's headshot J. Runyan
Austin Schlottmann's headshot A. Schlottmann
John Michael Schmitz's headshot J. Schmitz
Devin Singletary's headshot D. Singletary
Darius Slayton's headshot D. Slayton
Ihmir Smith-Marsette's headshot I. Smith-Marsette
Aaron Stinnie's headshot A. Stinnie
Kayvon Thibodeaux's headshot K. Thibodeaux
Andrew Thomas's headshot A. Thomas
Tyrone Tracy's headshot T. Tracy
Greg Van Roten's headshot G. Van Roten
Montrell Washington's headshot M. Washington
Dee Williams's headshot D. Williams
Russell Wilson's headshot R. Wilson
Jameis Winston's headshot J. Winston

Comments

Giants End Aaron Rodgers Wait With $10.5 Million QB Deal

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x