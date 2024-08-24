Giants Beat Reporter Floats Need-for-Need Trade Pitch With 49ers

New York Giants former second-round edge rusher Azeez Ojulari has been highlighted as a potential trade candidate since the Brian Burns acquisition. Just this week on August 22, The Athletic’s Dan Duggan even went as far as to predict that he’d be “dealt” ahead of the 53-man roster cutdown.

On August 24, NorthJersey.com beat reporter Art Stapleton took that suggestion one step further, floating a trade pitch with the San Francisco 49ers after injuries to veteran edge rushers Leonard Floyd and Yetur Gross-Matos.

I could see Joe Schoen making a call to John Lynch: Azeez Ojulari for one of CB Rock Ya-Sin, CB Darryl Luter, ILB Tatum Bethune or ILB Curtis Robinson #Giants100 https://t.co/aDZGtoxzf9 — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) August 24, 2024

“I could see [Giants general manager] Joe Schoen making a call to [49ers GM] John Lynch: Azeez Ojulari for one of CB Rock Ya-Sin, CB [Darrell] Luter, ILB Tatum Bethune or ILB Curtis Robinson,” Stapleton said.

Explaining in a second post: “I like Azeez, but when is he getting on the field? I would add OLB depth or keep [Benton] Whitley as a fourth edge and core special teamer. Not looking to give Ojulari away, but if I can get CB or ILB upgrade from [the] best roster in league, I’d do it.”

It’s fair logic, and a thought process that many NFL general managers are likely looking into this weekend. We have depth at position A, but not position B, so why not swap said positions with a different franchise that’s in the opposite situation?

For the Giants, position A is edge rusher. This summer, Boogie Basham has outperformed Ojulari for the third outside linebacker role behind Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux — two stars that are expected to be given high snap shares. Whitley has also come on strong during the preseason, making this an area of strength.

Position B would then be cornerback or inside linebacker. The former was recently labeled a “serious issue” for NYG while the latter has suffered several injuries.

Who Are the Suggested 49ers’ Trade Candidates in Proposed Azeez Ojulari, Giants Deal?

Stapleton did his research here, throwing out four potential names that the Niners might consider moving in order to acquire Ojulari.

The headliner is a former second-round cornerback that has bounced around the league since being drafted in 2019. Ya-Sin initially struggled to live up to his draft status with the Indianapolis Colts, allowing a passer rating over 100.0 in each of his first two NFL campaigns according to Pro Football Focus.

Then, despite putting together his best coverage season with the Colts in 2021, he was eventually traded to the Las Vegas Raiders in 2022. Needless to say, that one-year stint in Vegas didn’t pan out either after a December injury ended a decent year as a part-time contributor with the Raiders.

He signed with the Baltimore Ravens from there and is now with the 49ers. Ya-Sin has struggled with missed tackles throughout his career but has held opposing pass-catchers to a reception percentage under 60% the past three seasons.

Luter doesn’t have the name value of Ya-Sin. He was drafted in 2023 (round five) and appeared in seven games as a rookie. In just 35 coverage snaps, Luter did not allow a reception last season according to PFF.

At linebacker, Stapleton pitched a seventh-round rookie (Bethune) and a former undrafted prospect that has turned into a core special teamer with San Francisco (Robinson). Neither have much of an NFL track record on defense — although the pair has combined for 18 solo tackles, 7 tackle assists and 11 key defensive “stops” during the 2024 preseason compared to just 3 missed tackles.

Giants Edge Rusher Benton Whitley Called ‘Sleeper’ to Make 53-Man Roster in 2024

Duggan and Stapleton appear to be on the same wavelength, because The Athletic’s NYG correspondent also pegged Whitley as a “sleeper” to make the 53-man roster on August 23.

“Outside linebacker Benton Whitley has been heavily involved on special teams,” Duggan wrote. “He’s fifth on the outside linebacker depth chart, but a potential role in the kicking game could make him a sleeper for the roster.”

If Ojulari is traded, Whitley would obviously move up from fifth to fourth, likely securing his spot.

Whitley entered the NFL as an undrafted prospect in 2023. Although he started with the Los Angeles Rams, he was quickly snatched up by the Kansas City Chiefs on the waiver wire. Later, the Minnesota Vikings did the same, swiping the pass rusher off KC’s practice squad.

Finally, the Giants poached Whitley off the Vikings’ practice squad to finish the cycle.

Clearly, teams see something in the 25-year-old pass rusher, considering how many times he’s been claimed to an active roster. If the Giants cut Whitley on August 27, that trend tells you that there’s a decent chance they could lose him on waivers.