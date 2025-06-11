Undrafted Giants WR Emerges as a ‘Main Connection’ at OTAs

The New York Giants held another session of Organized Team Activities (OTAs) on June 10, and an unlikely quarterback-wide receiver combo emerged as one of the “main connections” of practice.

According to team reporter John Schmeelk, third-string quarterback Jameis Winston and undrafted rookie Beaux Collins were really lighting up the practice field on Tuesday.

“Winston’s first throw featured a lower arm angle as he connected with Collins on a crossing route like a shortstop slinging it with a ¾ form right in stride,” Schmeelk relayed. “Their other two completions came on perfectly thrown deep balls, the first on the right sideline and the second on a flag route toward the right sideline.”

“Both deep balls had perfect arc and dropped over the receiver’s shoulder without Collins breaking stride,” the reporter noted.

Later, Collins was mentioned within another Giants highlight from Schmeelk, but this time the rookie worked with fourth-stringer Tommy DeVito.

“[DeVito] also hit Beaux Collins on a crossing route,” Schmeelk wrote, “though he might not have been able to get the pass off with Chauncey Gholston bearing down on him.”

Beaux Collins Headlined Deep Giants UDFA Class at WR

The Giants brought in a long list of undrafted wide receivers after choosing to forgo the position in the draft. The 6-foot-3 pass-catcher out of Notre Dame, Collins, was one of the headliners.

“A loose, limber athlete, Collins can alter his pacing mid-route and flashes a second gear to run under the deep ball,” The Athletic’s Dane Brugler scouted ahead of the draft. “However, while the separation tools are there, the execution is lacking. He has the body control to make back-shoulder grabs look routine, but focus drops were an issue.”

In three years at Clemson, Collins racked up well over 1,000 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns compared to 13 drops. Then, during his first and only season with the Fighting Irish, Collins finished with 490 receiving yards and 3 touchdowns, but added another 7 drops.

Collins has flashed throughout OTAs, and that should earn him a spot at Giants training camp.

As for the other UDFA wide receivers, Antwane “Juice” Wells and Jordan Bly both had touchdown catches from Jaxson Dart yesterday on June 9, per Schmeelk, and Wells connected with DeVito on a deep ball on June 10, too.

Dalen Cambre also tallied one highlight-reel reception in each of the OTA practices this week, but none were as consistent as Collins.

Russell Wilson & Jalin Hyatt Continue to Develop Strong Chemistry at Giants OTAs

Schmeelk noted two “main connections” of Giants OTAs on June 10. Winston and Collins made up one of them, but starting QB Russell Wilson and red-hot recent draft pick Jalin Hyatt formed the second pair.

“For the second straight day, the offense made a number of big plays,” Schmeelk wrote within the aforementioned article. “Russell Wilson and Jalin Hyatt continue to build their chemistry. Their first completion came on a patented Russell Wilson moon ball down the middle of the field. Hyatt got behind the cornerback and leapt to make the catch.”

“The second completion wasn’t as deep but perhaps more impressive, as the two connected on a perfectly timed back-shoulder throw down the right sideline,” the reporter went on. “Wilson put the ball in the perfect spot and Hyatt waited until the last moment to turn his body and snatch the ball out of the air while getting both feet in-bounds. It was a very pretty play.”

It’s been an incredible spring for Hyatt, who appears to be more motivated than ever to make an impact in 2025. And it continues to feel like Wilson and his famed deep ball are the perfect match for the 23-year-old talent.

If the former third-round selection can finally break out this season, the Giants should have a very formidable collection of wide receivers with Malik Nabers, Darius Slayton and Wan’Dale Robinson rounding out their top four.