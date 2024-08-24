Saints 3rd-Round Pick Can Help Giants After Roster Cuts

R

unning back remains an evolving position for the New York Giants without Saquon Barkley, so it’s not a stretch to think Big Blue would take a chance on New Orleans Saints’ third-round pick Kendre Miller if he doesn’t avoid final roster cuts.

NFL teams must trim their personnel from 90 to 53 by Tuesday, August 27, and Miller is one candidate on the bubble. The player drafted 71st overall in 2023 is also somebody Bleacher Report’s David Kenyon believes could help other teams if he’s dumped by the Saints, including the Giants.

Kenyon pointed to the visible frustration from Saints’ head coach Dennis Allen toward Miller’s lengthy injury record that includes playing in just “eight games, but was absent for the others with various injuries and he’s missed most of training camp with a hamstring injury.”

The Giants are named as a potential fit because Kenyon thinks “Miller could be worked into a three-man rotation with Devin Singletary and Tyrone Tracy.”

Miller featuring in the Giants’ post-Barkley rotation might be a bit of a stretch. That’s despite the former TCU star boasting “enough potential to be worth the risk for a few teams. He had 273 yards on 51 total touches last season and has decent draft pedigree as a former third round pick,” per Kenyon.

The Giants can’t ignore any talented back after letting two-time Pro Bowler Barkley join NFC East rivals the Philadelphia Eagles in free agency. However, a new-look backfield might already be set thanks to a rookie’s durability, along with an impressive preseason from one of last year’s late-round picks.

Kendre Miller on Borrowed Time With Saints

Miller’s time in New Orleans is likely coming to a close. At least based on comments from Allen, who vented his frustrations at not having the running back available this offseason.

Allen told reporters, “I know he’s talented, but I don’t know if he can learn the system. I don’t know if he can pick up the system because I haven’t seen him out there,” per The Coachspeak Index.

Being sideline again puts Miller’s chances of securing a final roster spot in jeopardy. Not least because, as Kenyon pointed out, “the Saints are pretty set with Alvin Kamara and Jamaal Williams as their top two backs.”

Perhaps more significant for Miller has been the emergence of fellow back Jordan Mims, who spent 2023 on the practice squad for the Saints. Mims has been making plays like this impressive grab along the sideline.

If Mims can do more, Miller will surely be looking for a new team in the coming days. The Giants should be interested, even after acquiring Singletary off of the veteran market.

Miller possesses explosiveness as a one-cut-and-go runner who can make plays off tackle or through the middle. He showcased his cutback skills on this touchdown run against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Speed and elusiveness after the catch are also intriguing parts of Miller’s game when he’s healthy. He displayed both by turning a screen pass into 31 yards against the Chicago Bears.

The dynamic 22-year-old has a skill-set the Giants can use. Provided they have space for him in a crowded room.

Giants Not Lacking Options at Running Back

Singletary might top the pecking order, but the Giants have plenty of potential in the backfield thanks to Tracy and Eric Gray. Tracy, the team’s fifth-round pick this year, has defied concerns about an ankle injury suffered earlier at training camp.

Tracy is healthy, while last season’s fifth-rounder Gray has been making a positive impression during exhibition games. Gray’s highlights have included this 48-yard scamper against the Detroit Lions in Week 1.

Tracy and Gray are helping Singletary and the Giants set the depth chart. As Dan Duggan of The Athletic put it, “The top three are locked in. I think that’s all they keep.”

Maybe there’s no room for a fourth runner on the final roster, but Miller’s potential will be tough to ignore if he’s available.